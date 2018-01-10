COLUMBUS, OH – This season was supposed to be different. Expectations were still low, but after two years of being National Hockey League doormats, this was the season the Vancouver Canucks were supposed to gain some traction and start their return to respectability. This wasn’t about challenging for the Stanley Cup and probably not even about pushing for a playoff spot. It was simply about stopping the slide and moving things in the right direction. Instead, this season has dissolved in a fashion so shockingly similar to each of the past two forgettable and regrettable campaigns, it’s almost frightening.

Willie Desjardins’ time behind the bench ended with the 2016-17 Canucks free-falling to an alarmingly bad 2-13-2 finish over the team’s final 17 games. Well, guess what? This supposed new and improved version of the hockey club is in the passing lane on the highway to nowhere and about to leave last year’s club in its dust. Somewhere Philip Larsen and Drew Shore are shaking their heads in disbelief.

After an appalling display of either not wanting to or simply not being able to compete with the Washington Capitals in the most one-sided period the team has been involved in this season, the Canucks fell 3-1 in the U.S. capital on Tuesday night. It truly is remarkable it wasn’t 6-1 or 7-1 after 40 minutes, but that hardly matters now. At the end of the night it was a loss another loss, the latest in a long string of them.

It’s the hockey club’s fifth consecutive defeat, its ninth setback in their past 10 games (1-7-2) and amazingly its 13th time in the past 15 outings (2-11-2) the Canucks have come out on the wrong end of the score. It’s also the second time in 10 months the team has been in the throes of a complete and utter free-fall. With four more road stops to go before the Canucks play another home date, this tailspin is unlikely to end any time soon.

Unfortunately, though, for those that wear the uniform and those that still have it in them to cheer this team on, there are 39 games left in yet another season that has gone sideways. That’s a lot of hockey. And it’s hard to imagine any scenario that won’t involve a lot more losing. After weeks and weeks of denial and of players trying to put on brave faces and pretend that everything around them was just fine, the harsh reality of the situation can no longer be swept aside. Frustration is mounting and players are no longer holding back.

“It’s awful,” says goalie Jacob Markstrom who stopped 33 of 36 shots on Tuesday including 17 of the 18 he faced when left to fend for himself in a second-period shooting gallery. “It absolutely sucks. We have to find a way. We’re not playing good enough for 60 minutes. That’s what kills us. We don’t deserve to win. We don’t play for 60 minutes.”

Tuesday’s game turned on a strange play in which Markstrom was trapped as the net was pushed over him from behind. In an effort to prevent his goalie from being injured, defenceman Michael Del Zotto caught and tried to replace the dislodged cage, but in the process was distracted, lost his man and ultimately screened Markstrom as John Carlson’s shot from the right circle found its way in. Moments later, the Capitals scored again and never looked back.

The Canucks are a fragile bunch these days and at the first sign of adversity, like the Capitals first goal, they appear to get spooked. When it comes to fight or flight, the hockey club seems to default to the latter. They are a flawed team trying to play mistake free hockey which is a formula for disaster. And, right now, that’s exactly what they are.

“It’s probably the toughest stretch I’ve been through in my career,” Del Zotto says. “It is what it is. It’s a humbling league sometimes. It’s a tough league. You’re not going to win every night. We’ve talked about it for a while. We’ve had some key injuries, but that’s no excuse. We’ve left some points on the table. Every day is a learning experience and that’s what makes this game so great. We’re trying to get better every single day and we’re not going to hang our heads here.”

The Canucks next stop is Columbus where they’ll face John Tortorella’s Blue Jackets on Friday before moving on to Minnesota Sunday. There is a possibility Brandon Sutter, who has missed 20 games with a groin/abdominal injury suffered November 24th in Minnesota, could return for one or both of those games. Bo Horvat, who’s missed five weeks now with a cracked bone in his foot, isn’t likely to return until after the January 28th All-Star break.

So there are reinforcements on the way, but this team was supposed to be deeper than last season’s and better equipped to handle the loss of injured players. That simply hasn’t been the case.

After the loss in Washington, the Canucks have just five goals in their past four games. No team at any level of organized hockey is going to find ways to win with such modest production. Outside of Brock Boeser and to a much lesser degree Thomas Vanek and Daniel Sedin, who has scored in back to back games now, there are no reliable threats. And so the Canucks keep spinning their wheels making them an easy target for seemingly every opponent they face right now.

“Confidence on this team is tough to find these days,” says defenceman Erik Gudbranson, amid the trade speculation that hovers over him on a daily basis. “That’s no excuse for losing hockey games, we have to find it. We really do. We have to find our game. When we’re playing we want the puck, we’re skating, we’re hitting, we’re doing all those things, we’re winning battles all over the ice. We’re lacking those things right now.”

Travis Green had to know that there would be challenges in his first year behind the Canucks bench, but likely would have had a difficult time envisioning a stretch like this. But this is his reality and it’s his challenge to lead his team out of this darkness. It’s clear that tension is high and frustration is starting to set in now.

The coach may have thought his heaviest lifting was simply grinding through the injuries with a depleted line-up. The real challenge now is keeping his group together and finding a way to somehow salvage a season that looks like it has spun completely out of control.