COLUMBUS, OH – With a slight laugh, Brandon Sutter insisted he had missed the media while out of the Vancouver Canucks line-up the past seven weeks with a groin/abdominal injury. After nearly two months of spending time with nothing but doctors, physiotherapists and his own idle thoughts, dealing with the media must have felt like a relief for the personable centre who has missed the past 20 games since getting hurt in New Jersey on November 24th.

Driving wide on right wing, Sutter tried to leap to avoid a check by Devils defenceman John Moore. Instead, he got twisted around in a violent collision first with Moore and then with the boards. Immediately, he knew something was wrong.

“Lower body-ish,” Sutter said with a chuckle when asked to pin-point the injury. “There were a couple of different things going on, but definitely something in that region. Trying to skate on it was pretty uncomfortable at first and I knew something wasn’t quite right. I got crunched and hit on this side (left hip) and hit the boards on the other and right away I felt something. You hope it’s just a sore muscle or a groin strain where it’s two weeks, but knew it was something more than that. It was pretty complex and it’s a good thing we didn’t treat it for what we thought it was in New York because I’d probably still be laying around.”

Sutter practiced with his Canucks teammates for the first time since the injury on Thursday here in Columbus. He will not play on Friday when the Canucks face the Blue Jackets, but is a possibility for the team’s following game in Minnesota on Sunday. The 28-year-old is expected to skate each of the next two days before a final decision is made on his return to the line-up.

Two seasons ago, after a mid-November game in Columbus, Sutter underwent sports hernia surgery and it was feared this latest injury was in some way related to that one. He says he was relieved to learn early on that was not the case.

“It’s completely different – different side of the body and different issue,” he explains. “It’s a similar time frame in terms of the recovery for it, but there were no tears or anything like that. That was the fear at first, but everything held up pretty good. There was nothing to do for it surgically, so it was just something that needed time. Once I knew it was going to be a bit longer, we just shut it down for three weeks and didn’t skate and just tried to get it feeling better. And when I did get back on the ice, it was a night and day difference from before and I knew I was heading in the right direction.”

The toughest part for Sutter hasn’t been the recovery or the rehab that followed. It’s been watching helplessly as the team he left behind has fallen on hard times. First it was Sutter, then Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi and Chris Tanev all joining him on the injured list and it’s simply been too much for the team to overcome. Since mid-December the Canucks have been in a free-fall with just two wins in their past 15 games.

While he nears his return, Sutter knows it won’t be easy stepping back in from this type of injury and trying to find the mid-season pace to the NHL game.

“I’m hoping to get in soon and hopefully bring a little bit of fresh blood because it’s never fun seeing the guys losing games,” he adds. “When you miss that much time, you come back hungry, too. You realize how much you miss playing so I’ll be excited to get back at it. I want to get back in as soon as I can and hopefully help a bit.”

Head coach Travis Green is also being cautious about his expectations for Sutter’s return. While the big centre won’t likely bring much in the way of offensive contributions – he has just two goals and six points in the 23 games he played before the injury – Sutter should help stabilize the team with his work as in a shutdown role, on the penalty kill and in the face-off circle.

“It’s great when you get players back, but when you start to miss three, four, five weeks, that’s a big chunk of time,” Green says of Sutter. “You talk about two months – that’s a summer. To think a player is just going to jump back in and take off where he left off, that’s not always the case. You can skate on your own for a week or even two weeks, but to get up to game speed and get into game action, you can’t mimic that.”

Brandon Sutter is no savior, but he certainly fills many roles for the undermanned Vancouver Canucks. His return can’t come quickly enough. But it’s going to have to wait at least one more game.