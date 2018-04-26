In each of the five days leading up to the 2018 National Hockey League Draft Lottery, Jeff Paterson will present a different takeaway from the Vancouver Canucks season. He will examine areas of concern that led the Canucks to a 27th place finish in the overall standings giving them a 7.5% chance of landing the first overall pick at this year’s draft in Dallas.

When it came to team shooting percentage for the 2017-18 season, the Vancouver Canucks struggled. When the target was their own foot, however, the Canucks always seemed to hit their mark. As you know by now there were many flaws in the Vancouver Canucks game this past season, but one of the biggest issues was regularly and repeatedly falling behind in hockey games. The Canucks simply weren’t talented enough to spot opponents a goal (or two, or three) and think they’d be able to rally. Falling behind early in hockey games was of particular concern and it became well documented as the Canucks surrendered the opening goal of the game in the first five minutes on 24 occasions.

It happened on opening night at home against Edmonton and it happened in the final home game of the season against Arizona. So it was an issue early in the season and it never really got much better. The early goals were glaring because it put the Canucks in a hole not long after the opening face-off and often set the tone for the night to come.

But the issue went far beyond the early ones that got past Canuck netminders. In 49 of their 82 games this past season, the Canucks fell behind their opponents. In those games, they posted a record of 14-30-5 earning just 33 of the 98 points available to them (that’s .336 hockey). In the 33 games the Canucks managed to open the scoring, they went 17-10-6 and collected 40 of a possible 66 points (.606 hockey). Life’s easier with a lead. Just look at the opening round of the playoffs where the team that opened the scoring won 29 of the 44 games played.

That’s why Travis Green and his coaching staff have to figure out why the Canucks fell behind as often as they did. Players claimed preparation was never an issue and felt they were ready for opponents from the drop of the puck. The numbers tell a different story, however. Along with the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, the Canucks surrendered the most first period goals in the NHL this past season. As such, they were outscored 87-64 in the opening 20 minutes of hockey games.

Clearly, the Canucks could have used a few more early stops along the way to allow them to settle into games. Six times their opponents opened the scoring in the first the minute of play. That’s hardly ideal. But it’s unfair to pin all of this at the feet of the goaltenders. At some point, the scorers have to step up and provide the netminders with a lead to work with.

Opening the scoring puts pressure on the other team and forces them to make adjustments and perhaps take chances they otherwise would not. It also places a premium on the next goal and presents the opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 lead, a position the Canucks took advantage of only 11 of the 33 times they opened the scoring. That’s not exactly kicking opponents when they’re down.

The Canucks can say they’re ready to go from the drop of the puck, but they need to prove it. The hope has to be that off-season changes will lead to a team more capable of controlling the puck and dictating the play more than this past season. It had to be demoralizing to look at the scoreboard nearly 50 times and see the opponent with the game’s first goal. Eight times the Canucks were shutout this past season so on those occasions that first goal was the winner. In 16 games they managed just one goal and on 17 others they put just two past opposing netminders. You get the idea. As a low-scoring team, it was a monumental ask to overcome deficits which made getting a lead that much more important.

Heading to next season, the Canucks have plenty of areas to work on in their game. From here, it seems better starts would be a good place to start.