In each of the five days leading up to the 2018 National Hockey League Draft Lottery, Jeff Paterson will present a different takeaway from the Vancouver Canucks season. He will examine areas of concern that led the Canucks to a 27th place finish in the overall standings giving them a 7.5% chance of landing the first overall pick at this year’s draft in Dallas.

It sounds simple, yet was remarkably difficult for the Vancouver Canucks in 2017-18.

If the Canucks want to return to the post-season sooner rather than later, they simply have no choice but to muscle their way into the win column in more divisional games than they did this season. Under the current playoff format, three post-season berths are reserved for the top three finishers in each division. The best way to ensure you gobble up more points than the teams you’re competing with for those divisional spots is to win your share of head to head match-ups.

Among the many amazing accomplishments of the first-year Vegas Golden Knights was their sterling 20-6-3 record against Pacific Division foes. That included feasting on the Canucks with wins in all four meetings. No other team in the league won more than 18-games within their division this season. The Canucks? Well, they won just nine. They went 9-17-3 in divisional contests this past season – that’s nine wins in 29 games against the teams they’re supposedly battling for playoff spots. Further to that, just seven of those wins were in regulation time which means that in 22 of 29 games, divisional foes took at least a point off the Canucks.

At home, the Canucks managed just four regulation wins against Pacific opponents: two against Edmonton and one each versus Los Angeles and Anaheim. They did not beat Vegas or Calgary on home ice this season and recorded overtime wins against San Jose and Arizona. Far too often, divisional opponents walked into Rogers Arena and left with parting gifts. On the road, the Canucks were worse winning just three of 14 divisional contests as visitors.

To put the Canucks division struggles in context, Detroit was the only team in the league to win fewer games within its division. The Wings won eight times while Vancouver and Chicago won nine apiece. It’s one of the main reasons all three of those teams will be clutching their lucky charms on Saturday hoping to strike it rich in the draft lottery while the playoffs go on without them.

Now, it stands to reason that a poor team is going to struggle against good teams more often than not. So the record within the division is a by-product of bigger issues facing the Canucks. But when you look around the Pacific, the division is hardly a powerhouse within the National Hockey League. In the next few seasons, an opportunity to push into the Pacific Division playoff picture shouldn’t be entirely out of the question.

Vegas appears to be set up to have sustained success – perhaps not at the level it achieved in its inaugural season, but there shouldn’t be any sort of precipitous drop-off any time soon given the construct of the team, the age of its key players and the benefit of multiple top draft picks to stock its ranks. San Jose has retooled reasonably well and gives the appearance of a franchise that is well-positioned as a playoff contender for the foreseeable future.

But after complete collapses in the opening round, both Anaheim and Los Angeles look like teams that have plenty of heavy lifting ahead of them and could well come back to the pack in the years ahead. Calgary and Edmonton had difficult seasons and still have challenges to round out rosters stocked with top-end talent. Although Arizona gained some traction in the second half of the season, the Coyotes seem like they are caught in a perpetual rut with no indication they will break the cycle any time soon, despite icing a line-up filled with promising young players. And it won’t be long before Seattle joins the mix adding another team the Canucks will have to climb over in the push for a playoff spot.

As the balance of power shifts to other divisions, the Canucks have to look at their nearest geographic rivals as one of their fastest paths back to the post-season. Finding a way to beat those teams you play the most provides the quickest opportunity to climb the standings. All games are worth two points, but regulation wins against Pacific Division opponents are the proverbial four pointers and a springboard in the race to the playoffs.

The Canucks have to say ‘enough is enough’ and stand up for themselves. Getting steam-rolled by division rivals simply won’t cut it any longer.