TAKEAWAYS

​1) The Canucks got a first-hand glimpse at how the Jets depth can win hockey games. While the Canucks did a decent job on the Wheeler-Schiefele-Connor line, the Jets second line took over when Thursday's game was on the line. Nik Ehlers, Patrick Laine and Bryan Little were buzzing all night. By comparison, the Canucks had a second line of rookie Adam Gaudette playing his second game of the season flanked by Sven Baertschi for much of the night and an ineffective Loui Eriksson. And if the Jets second line wasn't enough, their third line produced the goal that put the game away. The Canucks talked before and after the game about using the Jets as a measuring stick. They're just at a much higher level of performance than the Canucks are right now. And the third period was a good example of the better team leaning on its opponent, getting the lead and then putting the dagger in.

2) The Jets won the special teams battle and that was one of the big differences in the hockey game. The Canucks squandered their first power play of the night when a poor re-entry into the offensive zone resulted in a turnover and a Dustin Byfuglien breakaway. Alex Edler took his first of three penalties on the night attempting to break up the play. After a brief run of four on four action, Patrik Laine opened the scoring on the Jets first power play of the night. The Canucks had a second power play extend to the start of the third period. Brock Boeser was sent in on a partial break by Nikolay Goldobin but fired a shot into the logo on Connor Hellebuyck's jersey. Not long after, with Edler in the box again, Bryan Little scored what turned out to be the game winner. The Canucks went 0/2 on the power play while the Jets were 2/2. What's more is that Winnpieg had just two power play shots in the game -- and scored on both of them. The Canucks have given up five PPG on the season -- three in Calgary at the start of the road trip and two in Winnipeg in the finale.

3) At 1-1 going to the third period, it certainly felt like there was a strong possibility for the Canucks to get something out of Thursday's game. But they just didn't have the puck much in the final period. After the opening minute of the third, the Canucks had just two shots on goal over the next 15 minutes while the game was hanging in the balance. They added three late shots on goal after the Jets had made it 4-1. Overall in the third, they were outshot 12-7 and looked like a team at the end of a two-week road marathon. Boeser had perhaps the best chance to give the Canucks a lead when he was stoned in tight by Hellebuyck during a four-on-four sequence with two minutes to go in the second period. He had the power play shot early in the third as well. Otherwise there were few if any Vancouver scoring chances over the final 20 minutes.

4) Will Loui Eriksson suffer the same fate as other veterans on this year's team? After opening the season with three assists in the first two games -- riding shotgun with Elias Pettersson -- the veteran winger has gone five games without a point. On Thursday, he played 12:15 and registered a single shot on goal. It was the Canucks final shot of the night with 2:26 remaining and according to the league play-by-play chart is was recorded as an 84 foot backhand. For the record, it was not a scoring chance. On the trip, he had 0+1=1 and seven shots. You have to think Brendan Leipsic could give the Canucks more of a boost than Eriksson these days. Eriksson is part of the second power play unit, but Leipsic could slide into that spot. Eriksson no longer kills penalties so he is essentially a defensive specialist miscast as a second-liner. How long can he continue to see ice time with no bottom line nor any threat of one? Put Leipsic there. Put Jake Virtanen in that spot. Something has to give. This can't continue. Eriksson has scored in one of his lat 21 games in a Canuck uniform. He happened to pot a pair against Boston last February. Maybe he's overdue for a big breakout with the Bruins in town on Saturday.

Anders Nilsson

Elias Pettersson

Bo Horvat

Sven Baertschi

5) With three wins, the road trip has to be viewed a success. It spanned 15 days and presented a number of tough tests, but also the opportunity for Travis Green to learn about his group. The Canucks gave up the first goal in all six games, but never once trailed 2-0. They got outplayed at times, but got a strong run of performances from. They battled hard save for the the first period in Tampa and the third period in Winnipeg. They pushed the pace in several of the games. They demonstrated the ability to play the way Green wants them to play. They were resilient and were in every game in the third period against some very solid opponents. Despite getting hurt in Florida and missing the final two games,still led the team in road trip scoring with 4+2=6.4+1,2+3 and Alex Edler 0+5 all tied for second.