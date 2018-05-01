The BC Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce their first premier partner and new presenting partner for the 2018 Induction Gala, Victory Square Technologies Inc.

The Induction Gala, which recently announced a sellout, will take place on May 31, 2018, at the brand new Parq Vancouver, and will be re-named the “Induction Gala presented by Victory Square Technologies”.

“Sports brings together our community, and teaches the next generation about sportsmanship, teamwork and work ethic, and Victory Square Technologies is extremely proud to be involved with this worthy cause, in a way that fosters both athletic excellence and good role models for today’s youth”, says Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies Inc.

“The BC Sports Hall of Fame is thrilled with a new multi-year partnership with Victory Square Technologies,” says Jim Lightbody, CEO of BCLC and Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. “The benefit will be seen immediately at the 2018 Induction Gala and contribute to an even greater experience for all who visit the Hall. I thank Shafin and his team for their dedication to athletics in B.C. and for their continued support of our community”.

The 2018 Induction Gala presented by Victory Square, will honor the 52nd induction class, representing the best of B.C.’s athletes. This year’s inductees will include Glen Jackson, Cliff Ronning, Tom Johnson, Marielle Thompson, and Josh Dueck.

For more information about the BC Sports Hall of Fame and to bid on silent auction items as well as purchase raffle tickets to the 2018 Induction Gala presented by Victory Square, visit www.bcsportshalloffame.com.

For more information about Victory Square Technologies, visit www.victorysquare.com