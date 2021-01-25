VANCOUVER – After dropping two of three to the Montreal Canadiens, the Vancouver Canucks (2-5) welcome the Ottawa Senators (1-3-1) to town for three straight at Rogers Arena starting tonight.

The Canucks fell 5-2 to the Habs on Saturday and were outscored 17-10 in the three game set. Elias Pettersson notched his first goal of the season and rookie Nils Hoglander found the back of the net for the second time. Those goals tied the game 2-2 early in the third period before the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals for the victory.

Captain Bo Horvat had a helper on the Hoglander goal and continues his torrid start. Horvat has 4+2=6 in this last three games and leads the Canucks with five goals and eight points on the season. Horvat’s five goals are tied for the NHL lead along with Tyler Toffoli, Mikko Rantanen and Travis Konecny.

While JT Miller has 5 assists in four games, he has not scored yet after finding the back of the net 27 times last season. A big part of the issue for Miller is that he has just four shots on goal so far this season (game by game, he has had 0-1-2-1).

Defense continues to be a huge problem for the Canucks who have surrendered a league-high 33 goals and have yet to hold an opponent under three goals in any of their seven games. Through their first seven games last season, the Canucks had allowed just 15 goals. At even strength, no player in the NHL has been on the ice for more goals against this season than Quinn Hughes (12) -- and Tyler Myers (11) is tied for second.

With no morning skate, it will likely be closer to game time before tonight’s line-up is announced. Braden Holtby is likely to get the start in goal. If he does, it will be the first time this season a Canuck goalie has started consecutive games. Holtby allowed four goals on 33 shots. The veteran puck stopper is now 2-2 on the season with a 3.70 GAA and 88.8% save percentage. Based on Sunday’s practice, Adam Gaudette may be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

It may be early, but in a shortened season it’s hard not to look at simple math. The team is already three games under .500. If it will take 63 points in 56 games to make the playoffs (92-point pace in an 82-game schedule), the Canucks will need to go 10-games over .500 over their remaining 49 games. It’s possible. They had a 14-3 stretch in the middle of their season last year, but it puts them in a bind knowing they will likely need a similar stretch for a second straight season.

The Canucks have dropped five of six games since an opening night victory in Edmonton. That remains the team’s lone regulation win seven games into the season. The Senators also won their season opener and have yet to taste victory since then.

The Sens arrive in town following a 6-3 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday a game in which Ottawa had a 3-2 third period lead and let it slip away. Brady Tkachuk, Nick Paul and Evgenii Dadonov had the Senators goals while Marcus Hoberg made 32 saves in a losing cause. Chris Tierney leads the Senators with three goals while Nikita Zaitsev has the team lead with five points (0+5).

Matt Murray is expected to return to the Sens net tonight after backing up on Saturday. Murray was given the hook after allowing four Winnipeg goals in 40 minutes in his last start last Thursday. Acquired by the Sens from Pittsburgh at the NHL Draft, Murray is 1-2-1 with a 3.79 GAA and 88.0% save percentage so far this season.

Rookie Tim Stutzle, who turned 19 on January 15th, is expected to return to the Sens line-up after missing the past three games with an upper body injury. The third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft starred for Germany at the World Juniors (5+5=10). He scored his first NHL goal vs Toronto on January 16th.

Tonight is the second game of a seven game road trip for the Senators. They will continue on for two in Edmonton and one in Montreal before playing their next home game.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

MacEwen-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Edler-Schmidt

Juolevi-Myers

Holtby

POSSIBLE SENATORS LINE-UP

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Tierney-Stepan-Brown

Paul-Anisimov-Dadonov

Galchenyuk-White-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Reilly-Brown

Wolanin-Gudbranson

Murray