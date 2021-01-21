VANCOUVER – After a wild night in which they combined for 10 goals in regulation time and three more in a shootout, the Vancouver Canucks (2-3) and Montreal Canadiens (2-0-2) are right back at it tonight at Rogers Arena. The Canucks prevailed 6-5 last night to snap a three game losing streak.

The Canucks had four separate one-goal leads before the Habs scored twice to take a 5-4 lead with three minutes remaining. Just 32 seconds later, however, the Canucks rallied and forced overtime which did not produce a winner. The game was settled in a four-round shootout.

Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser each scored twice for the Canucks. Both of Horvat’s goals and one of Boeser’s came on the power play as the Canucks went three for six on the night after starting the season 0 for their first 15 attempts. Tyler Motte had the Canucks other goal to go along with nine hits.

With four on the season, Boeser has a share of the NHL lead in goals with four in the early going joining Detroit’s Bobby Ryan, Arizona’s Phil Kessel and Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny at that total.

While the arrival of the power play was a welcome sight for the Canucks, injuries overshadowed the end result. Alex Edler left last night’s game early in the second period with an upper body injury while Travis Hamonic didn’t play the final six minutes of the third period or overtime and appeared to be in considerable pain at the bench. Following the game, Travis Green said he had no update on either player so their status for tonight remains in question. Additionally, both Brandon Sutter and Jay Beagle were struggling after blocking third period shots. Beagle was felled by a Shea Weber blast and retreated to the locker room briefly before returning to the bench.

With injuries to fellow blueliners, Nate Schmidt played 11:34 of the third period and a game-high 27:42 on the night. That’s a remarkably heavy workload in the first half of a back to back set. Quinn Hughes played 27:03 while rookie Jalen Chatifeld saw a regular shift and finished the night with 15:30 of ice time in his NHL debut. Jordie Benn, who started the season in COVID protocol but skated with the team for the first time yesterday, may see his first game action of the season tonight.

While it was hardly a banner night for either Braden Holtby or Carey Price, neither is likely to be in goal tonight. With the compressed schedule, it’s expected that Thatcher Demko and Jake Allen will guard their respective nets tonight. Demko is looking for his first win of the season after suffering setbacks in Edmonton and Calgary. Meanwhile, Allen allowed one goal on 26 shots in his Habs debut in a 3-1 win in Edmonton on Monday night.

Former Canuck Tyler Toffoli scored his first three goals of the season last night. Brendan Gallagher and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had the others for Montreal. Toffoli’s second of the game five minutes into the second period was scored on the Canadiens lone power play of the night. The Habs are now 5 for 11 (45.4%) on the season with the man-advantage.

Shea Weber picked up a helper on the Toffoli power play marker. That gives the Canadiens captain a point in each of his team’s first four games. Fellow defenseman Jeff Petry had an assist on Toffoli’s hattrick goal and leads Montreal with 2+4=6 on the season.

These teams will conclude this three game series on Saturday afternoon.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Hamonic

Schmidt-Myers

Benn-Chatfield

Demko

POSSIBLE CANADIENS LINE-UP

Tatar-Daneault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson

Armia-Kotkaniemi-Toffoli

Lehkonen-Evans-Byron

Chiarot-Weber

Edmundson-Petry

Kulak-Romanov

Allen