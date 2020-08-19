VANCOUVER – What started as a Best of Seven series has been reduced to a Best of Three as the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues meet in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Playoff match-up tonight in Edmonton. The Blues have won back to back games after the Canucks jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.

Special teams told the story of the Blues 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Monday night. St. Louis went two for five on the power play while the Canucks went scoreless in seven opportunities with the man-advantage. Ryan O’Reilly had a pair of goals and set up Alex Pietrangelo. O’Reilly has now had a hand in the last five goals St. Louis has scored in this series.

JT Miller scored the lone Vancouver goal on Monday deflecting a point shot past Jake Allen early in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Miller has scored in back to back games and has three of the last eight goals the Canucks have scored in this series. He and Elias Pettersson share the team lead with 3+2=5 in four games against the Blues. Bo Horvat leads all scorers in the series with four goals after back to back two-goal games in the first two games.

O’Reilly and David Perron are tied for the Blues scoring lead in the series. O’Reilly has 3+3=6 while Perron has 2+4=6. Pietrangelo leads all blueliners in series scoring with 1+4=5.

Through the first four games of this series, the Canucks have outscored St. Louis 12-11 overall while the Blues hold a 6-5 edge at even-strength. The Canucks are 6 for 18 (33%) with the man-advantage while the Blues are 4 for 16 (25%) on the power play. Bo Horvat also opened the Game 2 scoring while short-handed.

Brock Boeser scored in back to back games (Games 2 and 3) against Minnesota, but has gone five straight games without a goal. Of the 24 goals the Canucks have scored in the post-season, 19 have been come off the sticks of the team’s top six forwards (Horvat 6, Miller & Pettersson 4, Tanner Pearson 3 & Boeser 2).

The Canucks are expected to be without defenseman Tyler Myers for a third straight game. He suffered a shoulder injury early in the third period of Game 2 of this series.

Jacob Markstrom was busy on back to back nights facing 37 shots on Monday after being peppered with 49 shots on Sunday. In the post-season, Markstrom is 5-3 with a 2.47 GAA and a 92.7% save percentage.

St. Louis switched to veteran Jake Allen in goal for Game 3. He is 2-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a 95.3% in the past two games.

The Blues announced yesterday that winger Vladimir Tarasenko has left the club and been sent back to St. Louis to be re-examined by team doctors. The Russian sniper missed most of the regular season after shoulder surgery in October. He appeared in the first two games of this series but did not record a point.

Ivan Barbashev, who played in the Blues round robin opener on August 2nd before leaving the bubble to return to St. Louis for the birth of his daughter, has met quarantine requirements and is a possibility to make his series debut tonight.

On last year’s run to the Stanley Cup title, the Blues were forced to play at least six games in all four series. In Games 5-7, the club was an impressive 8-2.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-MacEwen

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Benn

Markstrom

POSSIBLE BLUES LINE-UP

Schwartz-O’Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Schenn-Bozak

Sanford-Thomas-Blais

Sundqvist-Barbashev-MacEachern

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Allen