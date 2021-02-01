VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks (6-5) shoot for a fifth straight victory tonight when they face the Montreal Canadiens (5-1-2) at Bell Centre. The teams are tied for second spot in the Scotia North Division with 12 points although the Habs have three games in hand.

The Canucks moved on to Montreal after opening their six-game road trip with a 4-1 win in Winnipeg on Saturday night. Brock Boeser scored twice while Nils Höglander and Zack MacEwen had the other Vancouver goals. Thatcher Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots as the Canucks set a season-low for shots against. The Canucks have outscored opponents 20-4 on their four game win streak.

Boeser has now had back to back two-goal games and with eight on the season shares the NHL lead in goals with Connor McDavid. Boeser is already halfway to last season’s total of 16 goals after just 11 games. Höglander’s goal on Saturday gives the rookie a point in five of his last six games (2+3=5).

With 8+3=11, Boeser has a share of the team lead in scoring with Quinn Hughes 1+10 and Bo Horvat 5+6.

Braden Holtby gets the start in goal for the Canucks tonight. He stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 over Ottawa in his last appearance last Thursday. Travis Green would not reveal his line-up after morning skate noting that one of his players is ‘questionable’ for tonight’s game.

After starting the season in COVID protocol, Jordie Benn made his season debut against Montreal on Saturday January 23rd. The Canucks have outscored opponents 7-0 with Benn on the ice in his first five games of the season. He has also chipped in with three helpers including an assist on Zack MacEwen’s goal on Saturday.

Tyler Myers is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Tanner Pearson is playing his 100th game as a Canuck after being acquired from Pittsburgh two seasons ago. Pearson has 33+32=65 in his first 99 games in Vancouver. And tonight, Alex Edler ties Markus Naslund for fifth on the Canucks all-time games played list appearing in his 884th NHL game.

The Habs suffered their first regulation loss of the season when the fell 2-0 to Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The former Canuck netminder made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season as Montreal outshot Calgary 37-33. Jake Allen suffered his first loss of the season in his third start.

The loss put an end to the Canadiens three-game win streak and a run of five wins in six outings. Despite being held goalless on Saturday, the Habs still lead the NHL in goals per game with 4.13. They have scored four or more in six of their eight games so far this season. Montreal is second only to Tampa in shots per game averaging 33.9 a night.

Tyler Toffoli leads Montreal in scoring with 6+3=9. Five of his six goals came last week against the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Josh Anderson, who is second on the team with four goals, left Saturday night’s game with flu like symptoms but is expected to play tonight. And defenseman Victor Mete is slated to make his season debut after reports surfaced over the weekend that he had requested a trade.

After backing up on Saturday, Carey Price gets the call in goal tonight. The veteran netminder is 3-0-2 on the season after making 23 saves in a 4-2 win over Calgary in his last outing last Thursday.

The Habs took two of three games and five points from the Canucks in a three-game set in Vancouver last week. They outscored the Canucks 17-10 in those contests.

Captain Shea Weber is scheduled to appear in his 999th career NHL game tonight.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat- Höglander

Gaudette-Sutter-MacEwen

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Schmidt-Myers

Edler-Chatfield

Holtby

POSSIBLE CANADIENS LINE-UP

Tatar-Drouin-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson

Toffoli-Kotkaniemi-Perry

Lehkonen-Evans-Byron

Chariot-Weber

Edmundson-Petry

Mete-Romanov

Price