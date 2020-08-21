VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks have a chance to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues tonight when the teams meet in Game 6 of their opening round playoff series in Edmonton. It would mark the first time the Canucks prevailed in a playoff series since the 2011 Western Conference Final against San Jose.

The Canucks beat the Blues 4-3 on Wednesday to take a 3-2 lead in this series. Tyler Motte scored twice – the opening goal and the game winner – while JT Miller and Jake Virtanen had the other Vancouver goals. The Canucks overcame a 3-1 second period deficit scoring three times in a 6:23 span before the middle frame was finished. Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly and Zach Sanford had the St. Louis goals.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 36 of 39 shots on the night and was spectacular in the second period turning aside 17 of the 18 shots he faced. Jake Allen allowed four goals on 30 shots and suffered his first loss of the series after wins in Games 3 and 4.

Through five games in this series, the Canucks have outscored the Blues 16-14. The Canucks are 6 for 21 (28.6%) on the power play although they have failed to score on their last 10 attempts over the past two games. The Blues, meanwhile, are 5 for 18 (27.8%) in the series – including three for their last seven in the past two games -- but have surrendered a pair of short-handed markers to Bo Horvat and Tyler Motte.

JT Miller has scored in three straight games and has a goal in four of the five games in the series. The Canucks power forward has accounted for four of the team’s last 12 goals against the Blues. Miller enters the night with 4+4=8 on a six-game post-season scoring streak.

Miller, Elias Pettersson and Ryan O’Reilly share the series scoring lead. All three of them have seven points. Miller and O’Reilly each have 4+3=7 while Pettersson has 3+4=7.

Brock Boeser scored in back to back games (Games 2 and 3) against Minnesota, but has gone six straight games without a goal and has five shots through the first five games of this series.

Veteran defenseman Alex Edler left Wednesday’s game late in the second period after taking a skate to the side of his head. He did not return. The Canucks are hopeful Edler will suit up for tonight’s game. If he does, it will be his 75th career playoff appearance moving past Sami Salo into sole possession of top spot on the team’s list of all-time playoff games played by a defenseman.

Without Edler, Quinn Hughes logged 9:29 of the third period and 26:43 overall on Wednesday and helped the Canucks preserve the lead. Hughes did not pick up a point in Game 5, but had five shots on 11 attempts on goal. Hughes has 0+3=3 in this series so far.

The Blues have a decision to make in goal tonight. Jordan Binnington started this series but dropped the first two games before giving way to Jake Allen who has started the last three games. Binnington is winless in the Edmonton bubble (0-4), but guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup title as a rookie a year ago.

Ryan O’Reilly has three goals in the past two games and four goals in the last four. Brayden Schenn has scored in two of the last three games including the overtime winner in Game 3. Schenn also leads this series with 27 hits – the only player on either team with more than 19. Jaden Schwartz scored in each of the first two games of this series, but has gone three straight games without a point. Schwartz leads all players in this series with 25 shots on goal.

On their run to last year’s Stanley Cup title, the Blues played Game 6 in all four of their series. They won the first three versus Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose before dropping Game 6 against Boston. St. Louis was 3-0 in elimination games in 2019 (2-0 vs the Stars and 1-0 against the Bruins).

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Gaudette

Motte-Beagle-Virtanen

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Benn

Markstrom

POSSIBLE BLUES LINE-UP

Schwartz-O’Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Schenn-Bozak

Sanford-Thomas-Blais

Sundqvist-De La Rose-Barbashev

Bortuzzo-Pietrangelo

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Allen