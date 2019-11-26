Canucks recall Goldobin; Sutter won't play against Penguins An eventful day around the Canucks here in Pittsburgh. Nikolay Goldobin was recalled from AHL Utica. He did not arrive at the rink in time for practice, but based on Sven Baertschi's Instagram account, the two crossed paths at the Pittsburgh airport as Baertschi has been returned to the minors after picking up 0+2=2 in six NHL games. Travis Green would not commit to plugging Goldobin into the line-up tomorrow night.

PITTSBURGH - An eventful day around the Canucks here in Pittsburgh. Nikolay Goldobin was recalled from AHL Utica. He did not arrive at the rink in time for practice, but based on Sven Baertschi's Instagram account, the two crossed paths at the Pittsburgh airport as Baertschi has been returned to the minors after picking up 0+2=2 in six NHL games. Travis Green would not commit to plugging Goldobin into the line-up tomorrow night.

Micheal Ferland was on the ice in Pittsburgh with Manny Malhotra ahead of the team practice. Ferland did not skate with the group. Malhotra worked him hard and Ferland appeared to be labouring taking breaks between drills. His workout was monitored closely by both the Canucks medical staff and senior levels of management accompanying the team on this trip (Weisbrod, Smyl, Jarvis & Wall).

Brandon Sutter practiced with the group for the first time since leaving the line-up early in the home game against Nashville on November 12th. He was paired with Oscar Fantenberg and participated as the eighth defenseman. Sutter spoke to reporters after practice and said this groin injury is not related to the two sports hernia surgeries he has had in recent years. While here, Sutter is not an option to face his former team tomorrow night.

Jay Beagle did not practice and Travis Green confirmed after the skate that Beagle has not been on the ice since the game in Nashville last Thursday. He has missed the past two games and five of the last seven with a lower body injury believed to be a hip issue.

Practice lines today:

Miller-Horvat-MacEwen

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Graovac-Eriksson