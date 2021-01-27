Canucks & Senators meet again after a 7-1 Canucks win on Monday The Vancouver Canucks shoot for their first back to back victories of the season when they host the Ottawa Senators tonight at Rogers Arena. On Monday, the Canucks thumped the Sens 7-1 on the strength of Brandon Sutter’s first career hattrick in 735 NHL games.

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks (3-5) shoot for their first back to back victories of the season when they host the Ottawa Senators (1-4-1) tonight at Rogers Arena. On Monday, the Canucks thumped the Sens 7-1 on the strength of Brandon Sutter’s first career hattrick in 735 NHL games.

In addition to Sutter, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi had the other Vancouver goals. For Juolevi, it was the young blueliner’s first NHL goal. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 of 36 shots for his first win of the season. It’s expected Demko will return to the net tonight. If he does, he’ll be the first Canuck netminder to make consecutive starts this season.

Based on yesterday’s practice, the Canucks may make one line-up change for tonight’s rematch. Jalen Chatfield, who was injured in his second NHL game last week against Montreal, could draw back into the line-up. If he does, he’ll likely replace Juolevi on defense.

Although it has taken parts of three seasons, Quinn Hughes will appear in his 82nd NHL regular season game tonight – the equivalent of one full season. In his time in the league, Hughes has amassed 9+54=63 points. The only defensemen with more points in a ‘full’ rookie season are Larry Murphy (76), Brian Leetch (71), Gary Suter (68), Phil Housely (66), Ray Bourque (65) and Chris Chelios (64). With Hughes and his 1+6=7 leading the way, the Canucks (20) trail only Colorado (22) for the most points from defensemen.

While the Canucks scored a season-high seven goals on Monday, the Lotto Line – Elias Pettersson, JT Miller and Brock Boeser – did not figure in the scoring. Pettersson has 1+0=1 in his last seven games while Miller has played five games and is still looking for his first goal of the season.

Rookie Nils Hoglander had a spectacular diving assist on Tanner Pearson’s goal on Monday. The 20-year-old Swede now has 1+2=3 on a three-game point streak and has 2+2=4 in his first eight NHL games. Captain Bo Horvat has 4+4=8 on a four-game point streak and leads the Canucks with 5 goals and 10 points.

The Sens will look to respond to Monday night’s mauling. After an opening night victory against Toronto, Ottawa has dropped five straight (0-4-1) getting outscored 24-10 in the process.

Austin Watson had a busy night on Monday scoring his second goal of the season while engaging in a pair of late-game fights with Zack MacEwen and Antoine Roussel.

Matt Murray was on the hook for all seven goals on Monday. There is a strong chance that Murray will back-up Marcus Hogberg tonight. Hogberg is 0-1 with a 3.78 GAA and 87.5% save percentage in his two appearances so far this season.

The Sens are expected to make a handful of changes to their line-up with Colin Green and Cedric Paquette replacing Artem Anisimov and Alex Galchenyuk up front while veteran Brayden Coburn is likely to draw in on defense in place of Josh Brown.

These teams will wrap up their three game series tomorrow night and then won’t see each other until March 15th in Ottawa. They will also play four consecutive games April 22nd through 26th.

Tonight the Canucks host their ninth annual Hockey Talks night. This is a program inspired by the late Rick Rypien to create an open dialogue and awareness about mental health using the hashtag #hockeytalks.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

MacEwen-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Edler-Myers

Schmidt-Chatfield

Demko

POSSIBLE SENATORS LINE-UP

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Paul-White-Dadonov

Stutzle-Tierney-Brown

Paquette-Stepan-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Reilly-Gudbranson

Wolanin-Coburn

Hogberg