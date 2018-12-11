COLUMBUS – The Vancouver Canucks (13-16-3) look to match their season-high with a third straight victory when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-11-2) at Nationwide Arena. They have twice posted three consecutive wins: October 11-16 at Tampa, Florida and Pittsburgh and again October 29-November 2 versus Minnesota, Chicago and Colorado.

The Canucks are coming off a 6-1 win in St. Louis on Sunday and prior to that a 5-3 triumph over Nashville. Against the Blues, rookie Elias Pettersson had his second five-point game of the season. That equals the number of five-point performances by Canuck players in the previous decade. The 20-year-old scored his 15th goal of the season and added four assists giving him 15 helpers. He also had five points against Colorado on November 2nd.

Pettersson set up all three of Brock Boeser’s goals and was in on Nikolay Goldobin’s goal as well. Bo Horvat scored the Canucks other marker and, like Pettersson, has now scored in back to back games. Boeser has seven goals in his past seven outings and the last three times he has scored he has counted multiple goals (two versus both Colorado and Vegas and three against St. Louis).

Pettersson has scored the winner in each of the last two games and in each of the past three Canuck victories.

With back to back victories, Travis Green will go with the same line-up he used in St. Louis on Sunday. That means Jacob Markstrom makes a third straight start in goal while Adam Gaudette, Michael Del Zotto and Alex Biega will be the healthy scratches.

Tyler Motte makes his return to Nationwide Arena for the first time since being acquired by the Canucks at last year’s trade deadline. He also scored his first NHL goal here while a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks have opened the scoring in five straight games and have built on their leads in each of the past two outings. They were up 2-0 on Nashville and 5-0 in St. Louis. It’s the first time all season the Canucks have enjoyed 2-0 leads in consecutive games.

With three goals in the first 13 minutes in St. Louis, the Canucks chased Blues starter Jake Allen. It’s the second straight game the Canucks have seen the opposing starting netminder get the hook after Pekka Rinne surrendered four goals through 40 minutes last Thursday.

The Blue Jackets have been off since a 4-0 home ice loss to Washington on Saturday night. It was the opener of a six-game homestand and was described as ‘disgusting’ and ‘embarrassing’ by head coach John Tortorella on Monday. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 13 shots before giving way to Joonas Korpisalo to start the second period. It was the second time in three games that Tortorella has lifted Bobrovsky. In four starts in December, Bob is 1-3, has given up 17 goals leaving him with a 5.51 goals against average and a 81.9% save percentage. Because of that, Bobrovsky put in a lengthy session with Jackets goalie coach Manny Legace this morning signaling that Korpisalo could get the start tonight.

Saturday’s shutout loss meant Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson’s 12-game point streak also came to an end. Atkinson had 13+7=20 during those dozen games. The streak fell one game short of the franchise record held by Ryan Johansen. Atkinson leads the Jackets with 19 goals and with 31 points is tied for the team lead in scoring with linemate Artemi Panarin (7+24). Pierre Luc Dubois who centers that top line has 13+12=25 on the season. In addition to being productive, Dubois, somewhat surprisingly, also leads the NHL in minor penalties taken with 19 this season.

Seth Jones is second in the league in ice time averaging 26:23 per game. Last Thursday he set the franchise record for fastest overtime goal scoring just 10 seconds into the extra period to lift the Jackets to a 4-3 win over Philadelphia. On Saturday, he led CBJ with eight shots on goal.

After a 4-4 start, CBJ went on an 11-4-2 run, but the Blue Jackets have cooled with losses in three of their last four.

The team had a highly optional morning skate and John Tortorella will address the media just prior to gametime to confirm any line-up decisions.

As a team, the Blue Jackets are currently completely healthy and have lost just 23 man-games to injury this season.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Goldobin-Horvat-Virtanen

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Roussel-Granlund-Eriksson

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Stecher

Markstrom

POSSIBLE BLUE JACKETS LINE-UP

Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson

Foligno-Jenner-Anderson

Dubinsky-Wennberg-Duclair

Hannikainen-Nash-Bjorkstrand

Murray-Jones

Werenski-Harrington

Savard-Nutivaara

Korpisalo