A pair of the National Hockey League’s top goal scorers are on a collision course tonight when the Vancouver Canucks (9-6-1) take on the Boston Bruins (8-4-2) at TD Garden. David Pastrnak shares the lead among all NHL snipers with 12 goals while Elias Pettersson is sitting with 10.

​Without Pettersson in the line-up, the Canucks beat the Bruins 2-1 in overtime on Bo Horvat’s game winner on October 20th in Vancouver. Brock Boeser set up the winner that night, but will not play tonight as he’s been sent home to Vancouver to have a nagging groin injury looked at by a specialist. Boeser missed the Canucks last game in Detroit on Tuesday and two earlier games because of the injury.

This is the second game of a six-game road trip for the Canucks who saw their three-game win streak snapped with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. Pettersson scored his 10th goal in his 10th NHL game. He has three goals in the past two outings and five goals in his past four. Ben Hutton also scored for the Canucks on Tuesday. It was the first loss for the Canucks in five trips beyond regulation time this season. They’re 3-0 in overtime and now 1-1 in shootouts.

Hutton’s third marker of the season gives the Canucks 5+23=28 from their defense through 16 games. That’s on pace for 144 points over a full season which would be 22 points more than they got from their blueline in 2017-18.

The Red Wings scored their first goal on the power play. Since Brandon Sutter went down with a shoulder injury, the Canucks have given up a power play goal in four straight games killing off seven of the last 11 penalties (63.6%). Of course, it’s not just Sutter. The Canucks are also without key penalty killers in Alex Edler and Jay Beagle.

Tonight marks the return to Boston for Tim Schaller who spent the past two seasons with the Bruins. It’s also the first time Adam Gaudette, from the south Boston suburb of Braintree, Massachusetts, has played a National Hockey League game in his hometown. Both players are still looking for their first goals of the season.

Jacob Markstrom will make his sixth straight start in goal tonight. He is 5-1-1 in his past seven outings. The Canucks will go with the same line-up they used against the Wings which means Brendan Gaunce and Alex Biega will be the healthy scratches.

The Bruins return to action following a 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas on Monday night. Brad Marchand’s power play goal in the final minute of OT was the difference. David Pastrnak also scored with the man-advantage.

The team has scored just one goal in regulation in its past two outings after getting blanked 1-0 in Nashville on Saturday night and just five goals in the past four games. Of those, four of the last five goals have been scored on the power play. And Marchand (3) and Pastrnak (2) are the only Bruins to score in the team’s past four games. Three of Boston’s six regulation losses this season have been shutouts.

Patrice Bergeron leads Boston and has a share of fourth in NHL scoring with 7+13=20 this season. However he’s gone five games without a goal and has 0+4=4 in his those outings. Along with Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak leads the league with a dozen goals on the season with four of them coming on the power play. As a team, Boston’s power play comes into action tonight fifth in the NHL at 29.5%.

Even with the top-end point producers, the Bruins are still a low-scoring team with 39 goals in 14 games. That puts them 24th in the league at 2.79 goals per game. In terms of overall goals, only four teams have scored fewer than Boston.

At the other end of the ice, however, the Bruins are among the NHL elite. Only Arizona with 29 goals against has allowed fewer goals this season than the 31 the Bruins have surrendered.

Beantown has been a difficult place for visitors this season. The Bruins are one of the top teams in the league on home ice posting a 5-1 record and outscoring opponents 23-10. Their only loss was a 3-0 setback against Montreal on October 27th.

Jaro Halak will get the start in goal tonight after backing up Tuuka Rask on Monday.

These teams split their two meetings last season with each team winning on home ice.

possible Canucks lines:

Schaller-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Roussel-Granlund-Leipsic

Archibald-Gaudette-Motte

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Markstrom

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Nordstrom-Krejci-DeBrusk

Heinen-Backes-Bjork

Wagner-Kuraly-Acciari

Chara-Carlo

Krug-Moore

Grzelcyk-Kampfer

Halak