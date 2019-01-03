If you’re wondering how Elias Pettersson will follow up his first National Hockey League hattrick, you won’t have to wait long. The Swedish rookie who scored three goals including the overtime winner last night in Ottawa leads the Vancouver Canucks (20-19-4) into the Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens (21-14-5) tonight.

Pettersson’s three-goal game lifted the Canucks to a 4-3 O/T victory in the nation’s capital. Sven Baertschi had Vancouver’s other goal scoring for the first time since October 22nd. The Canucks set a season-high with 45 shots and 86 attempts in the win – the team’s third in four games since Christmas. Pettersson now has five goals in his past four games and nine goals in his last 13.

He and Baertschi each scored on the power last night as the Canucks went two for five against the Sens. That production equaled the team’s power play output over the previous six games (2/20). Alex Edler had three assists on Wednesday night and has 1+4=5 on the first four games of this road trip.

Jacob Markstrom continued his run of strong play stopping 30 shots improving to 9-1 in his past 10 starts. Markstrom is likely to get the call again tonight in Montreal. If he does, it’ll be the third time this season he has played both ends of back to back contests. He did it November 12th and 13th in New York against the Rangers and Islanders and again December 15th and 16th at home against Philadelphia and Edmonton. If Markstrom plays tonight, it will be the 200th game of his NHL career.

Winger Josh Leivo left last night’s game midway through the first period with an upper body injury. He is considered doubtful for tonight meaning the Nikolay Goldobin will likely draw back into the line-up after being a healthy scratch in Ottawa. Brandon Sutter is an option, too, although he remains on Injured Reserve and the Canucks would be required to make a roster move in order to activate him for the first time since separating his shoulder on October 29th.

The Canucks are 3-1 in the first four games of their six-game post-Christmas road trip and 9-3-1 now in their past 13 outings. The team improved to 5-2 in games settled in overtime. Last season, the Canucks were 6-6 in three-on-three sessions.

Last night and tonight are the only set of back to back games the Canucks will play in January. They are 2-2 so far in the back half of back to back sets this season.

The Habs return to action for the first time since a 3-2 overtime win in Dallas on New Year’s Eve. Defenseman Jeff Petry scored the winner just 14 seconds into the extra session. Phillip Danault had both of Montreal’s other goals that night while Antti NIemi made 45 saves as the Stars held a 47-38 edge in shots.

Carey Price has been activated from injured reserve after missing three games with a lower body injury. The Anahim Lake, BC product will get the start in goal against the Canucks. It’ll be his first game action since December 22nd in Las Vegas.

Montreal has won four of its last five and nine of its past 13 – and enters the night holding down the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Confernce. The Canadiens are playing their first home game since December 17th. They went 4-2 in six straight games – three before the holiday break and three after it.

In his first season with the Habs, Max Domi leads the team with 14+23=37 while former Vancouver Giant captain Brendan Gallagher is the club’s top goal scorer with 15 on the season. Tomas Tatar has 2+5=7 on a four game point streak while Phillip Danault has 2+3=5 in his past two contests.

Montreal has struggled on special teams this season. The Canadiens are 29th in the league on the power play (13.4%) and tied for 26th on the penalty kill (76.6%). The power play has been particularly troublesome at home where the Habs have scored only eight times and are just 11.1% with the man-advantage this season.

Montreal beat Vancouver 3-2 at Rogers Arena on November 17th when Jonathan Drouin scored on the power play with 2:44 remaining. The Canucks held a 2-1 lead in that game with eight minutes to play.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Roussel-Horvat-Eriksson

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Baertschi-Granlund-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Markstrom

POSSIBLE CANADIENS LINE-UP

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Byron

Lehkonen-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Agostino-Chaput-Deslauriers

Mete-Weber

Reilly-Petry

Kulak-Benn

Price