MONTREAL – With a surprise injury to starter Jacob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko gets thrust into the spotlight tonight when the Vancouver Canucks (33-22-6) open a four-game road trip at Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens (29-27-8). Markstrom has left the team and flown back to Vancouver to have an injured knee examined further. He’s expected to miss three to four weeks of action.

After learning of Markstrom’s injury, the Canucks made a minor move at yesterday’s NHL trade deadline acquiring veteran netminder Louis Domingue from New Jersey in exchange for minor league goalie Zane McIntyre. Domingue has joined the Canucks in Montreal and will serve as Demko’s back-up tonight wearing number 30.

Demko is 10-6-2 in his first full season in the National Hockey League. He has started just two of the Canucks last 11 games although he made a brief relief appearance in the first period on Saturday night when Markstrom took a stick to the eye and had to leave the game. Demko’s last start was in a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Sunday February 16th. His last win was January 27th at home against St. Louis.

The Canucks are coming off their biggest victory of the season beating Boston 9-3 at Rogers Arena. Tyler Toffoli led the way with a pair of goals. Troy Stecher, Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, Tanner Pearson, Loui Eriksson, Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen had the other Vancouver goals. It was the first time since January 1996 the Canucks had scored nine times in a game.

Toffoli now has 2+2=4 in his first two games since being acquired from Los Angeles a week ago.

Along with Stecher’s goal, the Canucks defense corps chipped in with six assists on Saturday giving the group 26+112=138 in 61 games this season. That surpasses the 135 points the Canucks blueline contributed in 82 games last season. Quinn Hughes accounts for 8+41=49 which is 35% of the overall group total.

The Canucks will go with the same 18 skaters they used against the Bruins. That means former Hab Jordie Benn will be a healthy scratch in his return to Montreal.

Following a 13 game stretch in which they went 4/44 (9.1%) on the power play, the Canucks are 5 for their last 15 (33.3%) over the past five games. Horvat scored with the man-advantage on Saturday – his team-leading ninth power play goal of the season.

After a 5-3-1 start to the road portion of their schedule, the Canucks have won just eight of their past 21 away from home (8-12-1). They are winless in their last three (0-2-1) and have six wins in their last 16 road games (6-9-1).

The Canadiens were busy ahead of yesterday’s deadline parting with Ilya Kovalchuk (Washington), Nate Thompson (Philadelphia) and Nick Cousins (Las Vegas) all in return for draft picks. With those moves, the Habs will have a few holes to fill in their line-up tonight.

Montreal was a 3-0 winner over Ottawa in its last outing on Saturday night. Max Domi scored a pair of goals while Paul Byron had the other. Carey Price made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

The win was the Canadiens first in regulation time since February 1st. They are 5-5-1 in their last 11 games with three of the victories of in overtime and the other in a shootout.

Tomas Tatar leads the Habs with 21 goals and 55 points. Former Vancouver Giant standout Brendan Gallagher has 20 goals on the season. It’s the third straight year he’s reached the 20-goal mark and the fourth time in his career. Although taken 147th overall (5th round) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gallagher sits 10th among his draft class in scoring with 329 points. The only player taken after him who is ahead of him in career scoring is Mark Stone of Vegas who was the 178th player taken overall.

Carey Price leads the NHL in games started (53) and time on ice (3,141:21). He is second in the league in shots faced and saves made and is tied for third in wins (26).

Tonight’s game features two of the top four rookie scorers in the league. Quinn Hughes leads all first year players with 8+41=49 while Nick Suzuki is tied for third with 13+27=40.

The Habs beat the Canucks 3-1 in Vancouver on December 17th. Vancouver has not won in Montreal since 2011.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Demko

POSSIBLE CANADIENS LINE-UP

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Armia

Byron-Domi-Evans

Lehkonen-Weal-Weise

Chiarot-Weber

Kulak-Petry

Alzner-Folin

Price