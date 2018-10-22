The Vancouver Canucks (5-3) shoot for back to back wins tonight when they host the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals (3-2-2) at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks bounced back from a 4-1 loss in Winnipeg by beating Boston 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. Bo Horvat scored the winner at the 3:12 mark of O/T. Brandon Sutter scored the Canucks other goal while Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves in his first start in 10 days. Markstrom will watch tonight as Anders Nilsson returns to the net after playing four straight prior to the Bruins game.

The Canucks have now won four of their past five outings. Since Elias Pettersson was hurt early in the third period in Florida on October 13th, Horvat has scored three times including a pair of game winners and has not been on the ice for a goal against. Sutter has goals in two of his last three games and now has three goals on the season. He didn’t score his third goal last season until January 14th (he missed six weeks with an abdominal injury).

After scoring 16 times in their first four games of the season, the Canucks have managed just nine goals in their past four games – and only seven in regulation time. However, they are 3-1 in that span. A big part of the declining offense is that the team has had only three power play opportunities in its past three outings. Pettersson scored the last Canucks power play goal in the second period in Florida before getting hurt.

In five of their eight games this season, the Canucks have held their opponents to two goals or fewer. They took a 1-0 lead to the third period against Boston on Saturday. Remarkably, all eight Canucks games this season have been one goal-games at some point in the third period. The Canucks have held a third period lead in six of the eight games. The only contests they did not were in Carolina and in Winnipeg.

Elias Pettersson took part in the Canucks morning skate this morning, but will not play tonight. This was the first time he’s skated with the team since getting injured more than a week ago. Travis Green says it’s likely Pettersson will join the team on its upcoming road trip to Las Vegas and Arizona.

The Capitals get back to work after having the weekend off. They last played on Friday when they fell 6-5 in overtime at home against Florida. The team made the cross-continent trek on Saturday and skated in Vancouver yesterday. Tonight is just the Capitals third road game of the season and their first outside the Eastern time zone after quick trips to Pittsburgh and New Jersey.

On Friday, John Carlson scored his fourth goal of the season while Lars Eller had three assists. However, Florida scored on all three of its shootout attempts on Phoenix Copley to secure the victory.

As he usually does, Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps in goals with six while Evgeny Kuznetsov leads Washington in scoring with 4+8=12. Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom have 10 points apiece. All four of Kuznetsov’s goals have come on the power play. Carlson trails only Toronto’s Morgan Rielly for points by defensemen around the league and is second to Drew Doughty in ice time averaging 26:30 per game.

The Capitals have the best power play in the league in the early going. They have a league-high 10 PPG and are 10/26 (38.5%). Interestingly, all of their power play scoring has come at home where they are 10/20. On the road, the Caps are 0/6.

Braden Holtby is expected to get the start in goal for Washington. He got the hook after 20 minutes in Friday’s loss to Florida, but did not figure in the decision.

These teams split their two games last season with each team winning on home ice. The Canucks will conclude their season series with a visit to Washington on February 5th.

Canucks probable lines:

Goldobin-Horvat-Boeser

Baertschi-Gaudette-Virtanen

Roussel-Sutter-Eriksson

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Extra : Leipsic

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Extra: Del Zotto

Nilsson

Possible Caps lines:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Smith-Pelly

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Connolly

Burakovsky-Dowd-Jaskin