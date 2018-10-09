The Vancouver Canucks (1-1) continue their six game road trip when they encounter the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-1) at PNC Arena in Raleigh tonight.

The Canucks are looking to rebound from Saturday’s 7-4 loss in Caglary. Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist to lead the hockey club while Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter each scored their first goals of the season. The Canucks went 2/6 on the power play but just 3/6 on the penalty kill.

Following practice here Monday, Canucks head coach Travis Green promised line-up changes and this morning he delivered. For the first time in his two seasons with the Canucks, Michael Del Zotto will be a healthy scratch as Ben Hutton takes his spot in the line-up while Tim Schaller makes his Canucks debut replacing Tyler Motte. On Monday, Schaller said for whatever reason he was unable to ‘get his motor running’ during an uninspired preseason.

Brendan Leipsic will skate with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser while Sven Baertschi plays on left wing with Brandon Sutter and Jake Virtanen.

With 2+3=5 through the first two games, Elias Pettersson is looking for a third straight multi-point outing to start his NHL career.

Jacob Markstrom makes his third straight start in goal. Last season, Markstrom was beaten just 14 seconds into the game in Raleigh. Afterward, he vented claiming: "I'm not good enough, and we’ve got a lot of guys on our team that's not playing good enough either to be in this league. It's embarrassing."

Along with Anaheim and Chicago, the Hurricanes are one of just three teams in the NHL without a regulation loss after their first three games. They are coming off an 8-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday – a game in which they trailed on four separate occasions.

2018 second-overall draft pick Andrei Svechnikov scored his first NHL goal on Sunday becoming the first player in league history born in the year 2000 to do so. He has 1+2=3 in his first three NHL games.

Jordan Staal, Micheal Ferland and Sebastian Aho lead the Canes in scoring with four points apiece while Ferland, Staal, Jordin Martinook and Warren Foegele share the team lead with a pair of goals.

Twice in their first three outings the Canes have registered 40 or more shots on goal and are averaging 40.3 shots/night this season. The Hurricanes lead the league in total shots (121) and takeaways (37) and sit third in the league in hits (76). Jordan Staal (13) and Brock McGinn (12) are both in the top five in the league in the hit category early in the season.

Curtis McElhinney gets the start in goal tonight. He made 31 saves in a 3-1 win over Columbus last Friday in his Hurricanes debut after being claimed on waivers from Toronto earlier in the week.

Campbell River raised Rod Brind’Amour is the 14th head coach in Hurricanes history. He recorded his first NHL coaching victory last Friday against Columbus. His son Skylar is playing for the Chilliwack Chiefs and was named BCHL Player of the Week on Monday.

The teams split their two games last season with each winning on home ice. The Hurricanes scored 14 seconds into the contest here in Raleigh last February en route to a 4-1 victory. The Canucks and Canes will meet again in Vancouver on January 23rd.

Canucks probable lines:

Leipsic-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Baertschi-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Granlund

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Markstrom