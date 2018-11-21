The Vancouver Canucks (10-11-2) are back on the road as they start a three games in four nights tour of California when they face the Anaheim Ducks (8-9-5) at Honda Center. In a season marked by a difficult travel schedule, even the California road trip presents a challenge as the Canucks go from Southern California to the Bay Area and then back to Southern California. By the time they are done on Saturday in Los Angeles, the Canucks will have played 17 of their first 26 games this season away from home.

Interestingly, tonight’s game features the team that has played the most road games in the NHL this season (the Canucks at 14) against one of the teams that has played the most home games (the Ducks and Ottawa at 13). It’s also a match-up of two teams that have been bitten hard by the injury bug this season. Through all of that, third place in the Pacific Division is on the line tonight with the Canucks a point up on the Ducks in the standings.

The Canucks are out to snap a winless skid that has reached six games (0-5-1) following a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Monday night. Elias Pettersson with his team-leading 12th, Nikolay Goldobin with his third and Tyler Motte with his second had the Vancouver goals. The Canucks gave up a season-high 49 shots including 23 in the first period. Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves on the night. Markstrom gets the call in goal tonight and this will be his 12th start in the past 13 Canucks games.

Anders Nilsson has been activated off injured reserve as will be the back-up tonight. It will be his first time in uniform since breaking a finger on October 27th. Richard Bachman has been re-assigned to Utica.

Pettersson has scored power play goals in back to back games after going five games without a goal. As a team, the Canucks have struck with the man-advantage in four straight contests. They are 4/18 (22.2%) in that span and 8/38 (21.1%) in the past nine games.

After a 4-3 start to their road schedule, the Canucks are 1-4-2 in their past seven as the visitors. That lone win was an 8-5 victory in Boston on November 8th.

The Ducks have been off since Sunday when they fell 4-3 in overtime at home to Colorado. They have dropped three straight games – with the last two outcomes decided in O/T. After a 5-1-1 start to the season, Anaheim has just three victories in its past 15 games (3-8-4). Of those wins, one was in overtime and one was in a shootout. Since October 17th, the Ducks have just one regulation victory – a 3-2 win over Calgary on November 7th.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 14 points while waiver claim Pontus Aberg is the team’s top goal scorer with six on the season. Six of Aberg’s 11 career goals have come this season after time with Edmonton and Nashville. The Ducks are 30th in the NHL in offense with 46 goals in 22 games (2.09 goals/game).

Only four Ducks – Andrew Cogliano, Rickard Rakell, Adam Henrique and Brandon Montour -- have appeared in all 22 of the team’s games this season. With Corey Perry on the shelf since the preseason and out until after Christmas, the Ducks lead the NHL in man-games lost due to injury. Cam Fowler (face) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) are both out leaving the Ducks with four rookies on their blueline tonight.

Through troubling times for his team, John Gibson has provided solid netminding. His 92.8 save percentage is fifth best among goalies who have appeared in at least 10 games this season. Although he missed Sunday’s game with the flu, Gibson will start in goal tonight. His 17 starts to this point trails only Marc-Andre Fleury and Craig Anderson.

The Canucks were 1-3 against the Ducks last season with a pair of shutout losses. They scored just one goal in their two losses on the Pond.

possible Canucks lines:

Gagner-Horvat-Motte

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Roussel-Granlund-Virtanen

Schaller-Gaudette-Archibald

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Markstrom