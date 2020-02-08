Canucks vs Flames Game Day Preview VANCOUVER – After playing 10 of their last 13 games on the road, the Vancouver Canucks (30-30-5) open a crucial six-game homestand tonight when they host the Calgary Flames (27-22-6) at Rogers Arena.

VANCOUVER – After playing 10 of their last 13 games on the road, the Vancouver Canucks (30-30-5) open a crucial six-game homestand tonight when they host the Calgary Flames (27-22-6) at Rogers Arena. It’s a key match-up in the Pacific Division and Western Conference wild card race with the Canucks entering play five points ahead of the Flames.

Following a 4-2 loss in Minnesota on Thursday, Vancouver has dropped three straight (0-2-1) for the first time since mid-December. It was a tough end to a five-game road trip that started promisingly with a pair of victories. The club will try to avoid its second four-game losing skid of the season after going 0-3-1 from November 5th to 10th.

Against the Wild, JT Miller and Antoine Roussel scored power play goals while and Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on Miller’s goal giving the rookie blueliner 40 points on the season. Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 of 37 shots in goal making his second straight start and fourth in the past five games. Markstrom will get the start again tonight.

The Canucks will welcome scoring leader Elias Pettersson back after he missed Thursday’s game with a lower body injury suffered in Boston on Tuesday. Brandon Sutter will play right wing with Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson while Loui Eriksson drops to the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Tim Schaller.

On defense, Jordie Benn will draw into the line-up after being a healthy scratch in the past 11 games and 17 of the last 18. Benn’s last taste of game action came on January 9th in Florida. Oscar Fantenberg is in the concussion protocol and was placed on IR on Friday after being hit hard in the third period on Thursday.

Micheal Ferland, who has been limited to just 14 games due to concussion-related issues, took part in the team’s morning skate this morning. It was his first skate with the group since being injured for the second time this season on December 10th. The plan remains for Ferland to go to Utica to play American Hockey League games, but he remains convinced that he will return to the Canuck line-up before the end of the regular season.

The Canucks have won nine straight games on home ice running the table from December 19th through January 27th. They are 12-2 in their last 14 games at home and 17-5-3 on the season.

Captain Bo Horvat has been held without a point in four straight games for the first time all season. He had one empty net assist on the team’s five game road trip. Brock Boeser has gone 10 games without a goal and has 0+2=2 during that time. His last home ice goal came against Pittsburgh on December 21st. Jake Virtanen and Tanner Pearson both scored in San Jose in the opener of the team’s road trip, but neither has picked up a point since. Pearson has three goals in his past 14 games and two of them have been into an empty net.

The Flames are flickering as they arrive in town having dropped three straight and five of six (1-4-1). They have not won in regulation in their past eight since a 4-3 victory over Edmonton on January 11th. With their recent struggles, the Flames find themselves clinging to the second and final wild card spot in the West by just a single point over Nashville and Winnipeg and by two over Minnesota and Chicago to start the day.

Calgary dropped a 3-2 decision at home against the Predators on Thursday night. Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson scored the Flames goals while Cam Talbot made 32 saves in goal. Tonight marks the start of a four game road trip that will also see them visit all three California teams.

The Flames are without captain Mark Giordano who suffered a leg injury on Tuesday and missed his first game of the season on Thursday. He is the team’s leader in ice time this season averaging 23:57 per game.

Elias Lindholm leads Calgary with 22 goals this season while Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in scoring with 17+26=43 while Johnny Gaudreau has 14+28=42.

Despite a line-up that includes proven scorers, the Flames are 28th in the league in offense averaging 2.60 goals per game this season. Only Dallas, Anaheim, Los Angeles and Detroit are behind the Flames in total goals scored (143).

These teams have split their first two meetings of the season both played at the Saddledome. Calgary will be back in Vancouver on March 27th.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Sutter

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Eriksson

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Benn-Myers

Markstrom

POSSIBLE FLAMES LINE-UP

Mangiapane-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Gaudreau-Monahan-Robinson

Lucic-Ryan-Dube

Rieder-Backlund-Bennett

Brodie-Hamonic

Hanafin-Andersson

Davidson-Stone

Rittich