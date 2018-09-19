The Vancouver Canucks return to action for the second straight night following last night’s 4-2 loss to Edmonton in the team’s preseason opener. Tonight the Canucks host a young group of Calgary Flames with the organization’s main team on its way back from China.

Brendan Leipsic and Ashton Sautner are the lone holdovers in the Canucks line-up from last night’s contest.

Among the notables in the Canucks line-up tonight: Adam Gaudette, Olli Juolevi, Petrus Palmu, Kole Lind, Jonah Gadjovich, Jalen Chatfield and Thatcher Demko. They’ll be supported by veterans Brandon Sutter, Alex Edler, Erik Gudbranson and Derrick Pouliot.

Thatcher Demko will get the start in goal while Michael DiPietro, who backed up last night but didn’t get into the game, is expected to see a period of action.

Tonight’s game will not feature either Elias Pettersson or Brock Boeser. The Canucks may have learned a thing or two from last year’s preseason when Boeser played a lot, was fatigued and made a healthy scratch for the first two games of the regular season.

Canucks lines:

Leipsic-Gaudette-Jasek

Boucher-Gaunce-Lind

Palmu-Sutter-MacEwen

Gadjovich-Bancks-Hamilton

Edler-Chatfield

Sautner-Pouliot

Juolevi-Gudbranson

Demko

DiPietro

The Canucks ran some power play drills during their morning skate and lined-up as follows:

PP1: Edler-Leipsic-Sutter-Gaudette-Lind

PP2: Pouliot-Boucher-Jasek-Gadjovich-Palmu

The Flames are here with a youthful line-up that fell 7-4 at home to Edmonton on Monday night. Former Kelowna Rocket Dillon Dube had a hattrick in that game and will be back in the line-up tonight. Former Vancouver Giant standout Gilbert Brule will also be in the Calgary line-up as he attempts to make the club on a professional tryout.

Mangiapane-Dube-Robinson

Phillips-Quine-Brule

Zavgorodniy-Gawdin-Foo

Ehliz-Ruzicka-Shaw

Kylington-Samuelsson

Valimaki-Ollas Mattsson

Healey-Sproul

Rittich

Parsons

These teams will meet again on Saturday at the Saddledome in Calgary. They will also start the regular season with a home and home set on October 3rd and 6th.