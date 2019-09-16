Canucks vs Flames: Split squad game day preview After three solid days of training camp work, the Vancouver Canucks launch their 2019 National Hockey League preseason on two fronts. The team will send a split squad to Calgary to face the Flames while icing a separate team for a game at Save-On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

After three solid days of training camp work, the Vancouver Canucks launch their 2019 National Hockey League preseason on two fronts tonight. The team will send a split squad to Calgary to face the Flames while icing a separate team for a game at Save-On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

Hometown boy Jordie Benn, who had dinner at his parents place on Sunday night, will suit up as a Canuck for the first time since signing with the team as a free agent on July 1st. Fellow newcomer JT Miller will make his Canuck debut, as well. The Victoria group will feature veterans Bo Horvat, Loui Eriksson, Nikolay Goldobin, Chris Tanev and prospects Brogan Rafferty, Josh Teves, Kole Lind and Michael DiPietro who gets the start in goal.

The Calgary-bound group is led by veterans Jay Beagle, Jake Virtanen and Sven Baertschi who all have strong ties to the Foothills City. Beagle is from there, Virtanen was a star in the Western League while Baertschi broke into the NHL with the Flames. Other vets in the game in Calgary include Tim Schaller and Tyler Motte along with Troy Stecher and Alex Biega on defense. Prospects looking to make a name for themselves at the Saddledome include Zack MacEwen, Ethan Keppen and Jett Woo, who will play for the Calgary Hitmen this upcoming WHL season. Jake Kielly and Richard Bachman will be the goaltenders on the road tonight.

Notables who will not appear in either game for the Canucks: Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, Micheal Ferland, Alex Edler, Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko. They are all likely to suit up for their first games of the preseason at Rogers Arena on Tuesday when the Canucks host Edmonton.

Assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner will join the Utica coaching staff to run the bench in Calgary while Comets assistant Gary Agnew will help out Travis Green, Manny Malhotra and Newell Brown in Victoria.

Face off tonight is at 6pm Pacific in Calgary and 7pm for the game in Victoria.

VICTORIA GAME GROUP

Goldobin-Horvat-Miller

Eriksson-Gaudette-Leivo

Boucher-Jasek-Lind

Gadjovich-Focht-Bailey

Benn-Chatfield

Brisebois-Tanev

Teves-Rafferty

DiPietro

McIntyre