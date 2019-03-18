CHICAGO – After a win in Dallas last night, the Vancouver Canucks (30-32-10) will try to sweep a brief two game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-9) at United Center. The Canucks are looking for back to back wins for the first time since January 18th and 20th.

Josh Leivo ended last night’s game with the only goal of a four-round shootout after Tim Schaller had staked the Canucks to a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the hockey game. They were Schaller’s first goals of the season and his first since March 29, 2018 as a member of the Boston Bruins. Elias Pettersson set up Schaller’s second goal giving him 60 points on the season and a share of the Canucks rookie scoring mark. He’s tied with Ivan Hlinka and Pavel Bure for the moment, but his next point will set Pettersson apart.

Pettersson had a chance to set the record and extend the Canucks lead when he was thwarted on a second period penalty shot. The Canucks felt Stars netminder Anton Khudobin threw his stick on the play knocking the puck from Pettersson’s possession. Brock Boeser picked up an assist on Schaller’s second goal to extend his point streak to six games (2+5=7).

Jacob Markstrom was sensational stopping 44 of 46 Dallas shots and all four shootout attempts he faced. It’s the third time in his past seven starts he’s seen 45 or more shots and has helped the Canucks collect points in two of those three (1-1-1). After starting 13 of the team’s last 15 games, Markstrom is due for a night off, so Thatcher Demko is expected to get the start tonight. This will be the third straight start for the rookie on the second night of team back to backs. He also got the call in Arizona on February 28th after the team had played in Colorado the night before and in Edmonton on March 7th a night after a home game against Toronto.

Alex Edler logged a season-high 31:40 including 3:43 of overtime last night. Edler has seen over 29 minutes in four of the last five Canuck games and is averaging a league-high 29:17 over that stretch. Sunday was the second time this season he has eclipsed the 30 minute mark (he skated 30:05 against Tampa Bay in December).

Last night was the 20th time in 72 games the Canucks have required overtime. Tonight they are completing their 10th set of back to back games. They are 3-6 in the second half of those contests.

The Blackhawks return to action following a 2-0 win in Montreal on Saturday night. Corey Crawford made a career-high 48 saves for the victory while Connor Murphy and Brendan Perlini scored the goals for Chicago which was outshot 48-24 on the night.

The Hawks have won five straight games and six of their last eight as they do all they can to stay in the playoff chase. Crawford has been in goal for all five of the victories on the current run.

Patrick Kane needs one point to reach 100 for the second time in his career. He is on pace to eclipse the 106-points he amassed in 2015-16 when he posted 40+66=106. He enters play tonight trailing only Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid in NHL scoring.

Kane leads the Hawks with 41 goals while Alex Debrincat has 38 and captain Jonathan Toews has 30. Right now, the line of Debrincat with Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome is in a groove. Perlini has five goals on a three-game streak which included his first NHL hattrick while Debrincat has 2+4=6 on a four game point streak.

Since Christmas, the Blackhawks lead the NHL with a power play that is clicking at 29.9% converting on 29 of 97 opportunities. Overall, they are fourth in the league goals since the holiday break with 128.

Erik Gustafsson sits tied for eighth in scoring among NHL defensemen with 13+37=50. His 13 goals are tied for sixth in the league among all blueliners.

Offense has not been an issue for the Blackhawks. However, defense certainly has. Only Ottawa has surrendered more goals and shots this season than the Hawks have. They are 30th in actual goals given up (259) and 31st in goals against per game (3.65). They give up an average of 35.1 shots per game. A big part of the problem has been a penalty kill that is 31st in the NHL at 73.5%.

The Canucks are 1-0-1 against the Blackhawks this season posting a 4-2 win at home on October 31st and falling 4-3 OT on February 7th.

Tonight marks the first time that former Northeastern University teammates Adam Gaudette and Dylan Sikura have faced off in the NHL. Gaudette was a fifth round pick in 2015 by the Canucks while Sikura was a sixth round pick of the Hawks in 2014. Sikura has seven assists in 25 career NHL games, but is still looking for his first big-league goal.

After playing last night and an early morning arrival into Chicago, the Canucks did not hold a morning skate today so line-up details are uncertain. There is a strong possibility Travis Green inserts a couple of fresh faces tonight. Nikolay Goldobin, Ryan Spooner and Sven Baertschi are all with the team on the road trip and possibilities to play tonight.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Granlund-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Biega

Brisebois-Stecher

Sautner-Schenn

Demko

POSSIBLE HAWKS LINE-UP

Saad-Toews-Sikura

Kahun-Anisimov-Kane

Debrincat-Strome-Perlini

Kunitz-Kampf-Kruger

Keith-Gustafsson

Forsling-Seabrook

Koekkoek-Murphy

Crawford