The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) look to extend their early-season win streak to four games tonight when they visit the Winnipeg Jets (3-2-1) at Bell MTS Place. The game marks the end of a six-game road trip that has had the Canucks away from home for 15 days.

The team posted a third straight victory in Pittsburgh on Tuesday when Brock Boeser scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Canucks a 3-2 win over the Penguins. That followed wins in Florida on Saturday and in Tampa last Thursday. Last year, the Canucks won four straight games on two occasions (in October and again in March).

Boeser has now scored in two of his last three games and both his goals this season have been game winners. He has 2+2=4 on a four game point streak. Ben Hutton and Brandon Sutter had the other Vancouver goals in Pittsburgh. Hutton’s goal was the first by a Canucks defenseman this season and was his first goal since March 16, 2017 – a span of 77 games after going all of last season without scoring. Tim Schaller had his first two points as a Canuck setting up the Sutter and Hutton goals. He also registered a game-high seven hits.

Anders Nilsson stopped 26 of 28 shots on Tuesday and has been in goal for all three wins on the team’s streak. He has stopped 83 of the 88 shots he’s faced on the season and hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game. Nilsson will make a fourth consecutive start tonight as the Canucks go with the same line-up they used on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

The Canucks have surrendered the opening goal in all five games on the road trip, but have managed to respond with the equalizer in each game.

After quick starts to the season with three points in their first two games, both Nikolay Goldobin and Loui Eriksson have gone four games without a point. Eriksson has 0+3=3 this season, but has not scored a goal since February 17th when he scored twice against Boston (due to a season-ending injury, that’s a streak of only nine games).

Winnipeg returns to action after letting a 4-1 third period lead slip away on Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime loss at home to Edmonton. Darnell Nurse scored the winner 1:25 into the extra session. Adam Lowry had a pair of goals for the Jets while Mark Scheifele and Ben Chiarot had the others. Patrik Laine had a game-high seven shots on goal and 11 attempts.

The Jets have alternated wins and losses in their six games so far this season. They are unbeaten in regulation time on home ice going 2-0-1 in front of their home fans.

Kyle Connor leads the team in goals with four and shares the team scoring lead with defenseman Josh Morrissey. Both have five points. Dustin Byfuglien returns to their line-up after missing two games with an upper body injury.

The Jets have had the Canucks number in recent seasons winning five straight and nine of the past 10 meetings. Last year, Winnipeg swept the three-game season series and outscoring Vancouver 10-3 in the process. The Jets were 5-1 and 1-0 winners on home ice. The Canucks last victory in Winnipeg was March 12, 2014 – the night Henrik Sedin played his 1,000th NHL game.

The Jets will visit Vancouver twice this season: November 19th and December 22nd.

Canucks possible lines:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Gaudette-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Extra : Leipsic

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Extra: Del Zotto

Nilsson

Probable Jets lines:

Connor-Schiefele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Roslovic-Perreault

Morrissey-Trouba

Morrow-Myers

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Hellebuyck