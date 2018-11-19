The Vancouver Canucks (10-10-2) are out to snap a five-game losing skid when they host the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) tonight at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks are 0-4-1 with four straight regulation losses after a 3-2 setback to Montreal on Saturday. Elias Pettersson regained the team lead with his 11th goal of the season while Michael Del Zotto scored his first. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves in his return to the net after serving as the back-up in Minnesota on Thursday. The Canucks are 1-4-2 in their past seven outings.

The Canucks enjoyed early season success in tight games coming out on top in the first five one-goal contests they were involved in (against Florida, Pittsburgh, Boston, Vegas and Colorado). They have now dropped their past four one-goal decisions (against Detroit, Buffalo, New York Rangers and Montreal). In all of those losses, the Canucks held leads including third-period leads against the Red Wings, Sabres and Canadiens.

Against the Habs, the Canucks established a season-high for shots in a period when they peppered Carey Price with 19 in the third period, but managed just Pettersson’s power play marker. The Canucks made a couple of changes to their power play units and have now cashed in with the man-advantage in three straight games. Pettersson’s one-timer from the right face-off circle on Saturday was his first power play goal since the night he was injured in Florida on October 13th.

On Sunday, the Canucks recalled veteran Sam Gagner from the American Hockey League where he had 7+8=15 in 15 games for the Toronto Marlies. Last season, Gagner had 10+21=31 in 75 games for the Canucks. Gagner is back in the big leagues because the Canucks have scored just seven goals in their past four games and hope he can boost the sagging offense.

Brock Boeser will miss an eighth straight game tonight as he deals with a nagging groin issue. Overall, it will be his 10th game of the season that he has been sidelined. He joins Jay Beagle (17), Alex Edler (12), Sven Baertschi (12), Anders Nilsson (11) and Brandon Sutter (10) as players whose injuries have reached double digits in terms of games missed. Edler skated this morning and will travel with the team on its upcoming California road trip.

Jacob Markstrom makes a second straight start in goal. This will be his 11th start in the team’s last 12 games.

The Jets are here for just their seventh road game of the season (3-3) – although they did travel to Finland for a two-game series with Florida earlier this month. Winnipeg has played the second most home games in the NHL so far with 12. Only Anaheim has played more.

The Jets have been off since Friday when they fell 2-1 in a seven-round shootout at home to the Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Connor opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves in goal. The loss snapped a three game win streak, but the single point leaves the Jets with a 3-0-1 record in their past four games. They are 9-3-2 in their past 14 since a 2-2 start to the season.

Winnipeg has allowed just 44 goals this season – the fewest in the NHL.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 10 goals while Blake Wheeler leads the club with 21 assists and 24 points. Wheeler is second in the league in assists behind Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen. Seven of Patrik Laine’s eight goals on the season have come on the power play. He is second in the league in that category trailing only Boston’s David Pastrnak. Wheeler leads the league in power play points with 0+13=13.

As a team, the Jets arrive in town with the best power play in the NHL (33.3%). They have scored on 17 of 51 opportunities. Interestingly, the Jets are last in the NHL in power play opportunities and with their success, also last in time spent operating with the man-advantage (77:39).

The Jets swept the season series from the Canucks last season winning all three games. Overall, head to head, they have won six straight and 10 of the past 11.

possible Canucks lines:

Gagner-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Roussel-Granlund-Motte

Schaller-Gaudette-Leipsic

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Markstrom