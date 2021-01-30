VANCOUVER – After a three-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators, the Vancouver Canucks (5-5) embark on a six-game road trip starting tonight against the Winnipeg Jets (5-2) at Bell MTS Place. This game features eight of the top 22 scorers in the NHL in the early going.

The Canucks outscored the Sens 16-3 in their three game set to get back to .500 on the season. They finished off their series with a 4-1 win on Thursday night. Brock Boeser had his third two-goal game of the season while Elias Pettersson scored for the second straight game and Tanner Pearson rounded out the goal-scoring.

Quinn Hughes had 1+4=5 to lead all Canucks in the three games against the Senators and has the team-lead and is tops among all NHL defensemen with 1+10=11 on the season. With his two goals Thursday, Boeser now has a share of the NHL lead with six on the season and is one ahead of Bo Horvat and Tyler Motte for the team lead.

The Canucks opened the scoring in all three games against the Sens and are 5-1 this season when hitting the scoreboard first. The Canucks outshot Edmonton on opening night January 13th, but have been outshot in nine straight games since then. The Canucks have dropped three straight road games and are still looking for their first power play goal of the season away from home (0/15).

After backing-up Braden Holtby on Thursday, Thatcher Demko returns to the Canucks net tonight. He stopped 77 of 79 shots in consecutive wins against Ottawa earlier in the week. He allowed a power play goal on Wednesday night and stopped 56 of the 57 even-strength shots the Sens sent his way. The Canucks will go with the same 18 skaters they used on Thursday which means Jake Virtanen and Olli Juolevi will be healthy scratches for a second straight game.

This is the first of nine meetings between these teams this season. Winnipeg has owned this match-up over the past five and a half seasons going 14-1 against the Canucks in their last 15 meetings and outscoring them 52-21. That includes a current 10-game win streak during which the Jets have outscored the Canucks 35-10 and shut them out three times. The Canucks have not won in regulation in Winnipeg since the Jets relocated to the Manitoba capital a decade ago (1-10). Their lone victory there came in a shootout on March 12, 2014. They have lost nine straight at Bell MTS Place and have been held to one goal or less in eight of those games They have two goals in their last four games as visitors there and four in their last seven.

Winnipeg has not played since a 6-4 win over Edmonton on Tuesday night. Andrew Copp scored twice while Nik Ehlers, Paul Stastny, Adam Lowry and Mathieu Perreault also scored. Last season’s Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves to collect his 152nd NHL victory. That puts him in a tie with Ondrej Pavelev for the Jets franchise record – a mark he will break with a win tonight.

Ehlers has scored in five straight games and has 5+5=10 on the streak. Mark Scheifele 2+7=9 and Adam Lowry 4+3=7 are both on five-game point streaks, as well.

Tonight, Jets coach Paul Maurice will move into sole possession of fourth place on the NHL’s All Time games coached list. He enters the game tied with Al Arbour at 1607. Maurice trails only Scotty Bowman (2141), Joel Quenneville (1709) and Barry Trotz (1681).

These teams will meet again February 19th and 21st in Vancouver. The Canucks announced Friday those games will feature the debut of the team’s Reverse Retro jerseys. After tonight, the Canucks move on to Montreal for games on Monday and Tuesday before three straight in Toronto.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Gaudette-Sutter-MacEwen

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Schmidt-Myers

Edler-Chatfield

Demko

POSSIBLE JETS LINE-UP

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Copp-Stastny-Ehlers

Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Harkins-Gustafsson-Lewis

Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Beaulieu

Hellebuyck