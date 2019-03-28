Highly-touted defenseman Quinn Hughes will make his much anticipated National Hockey League debut tonight when the Vancouver Canucks (32-35-10) host the Los Angeles Kings (28-40-8) tonight at Rogers Arena. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft made the decision to sign with the Canucks after his second season at the University of Michigan came to an end two weeks ago. Hughes will skate alongside veteran Luke Schenn on the Canucks blueline tonight.

A loss of any kind will officially dash the Canucks post-season hopes and, for the fourth straight year, leave them on the outside looking in when the chase for the Stanley Cup begins next month.

The Canucks have dropped three straight games following a 5-4 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday night. Jake Virtanen, Alex Edler, Josh Leivo and Tanner Pearson scored the Vancouver goals. Virtanen now has three goals in his past eight games since and a career-high 15 on the season. Pearson has 5+2=7 in 14 games since being acquired from Pittsburgh at the NHL trade deadline. He started the season with the Kings but did not score in the 17 games he played for LA before being dealt to the Penguins.

With Edler’s goal and two assists from Troy Stecher on Tuesday, the Canucks defense surpassed last year’s offensive output of 122 points. This year’s group has produced 25+99=124 with five games remaining.

Two of Adam Gaudette’s five goals this season (and in his career) have come against the Kings including his first NHL goal on November 24th at Staples Center. After appearing in the past two games after a six week layoff, Sven Baertschi comes out of the line-up tonight. The team says this is a rest and not a re-occurrence of his concussion issues. He will be replaced by Ryan Spooner who draws in for the first time since March 3rd in Vegas.

Southern California native Thatcher Demko will get the start in goal tonight. He allowed five goals in a 5-0 loss to Columbus on Sunday night. This will be his sixth start of the season. Earlier today, Jacob Markstrom was named Canucks nominee for the Bill Masterton Award for perseverance, dedication and commitment to hockey.

The Kings return to action following an 8-4 loss in Edmonton on Tuesday. That snapped a three-game win streak which featured victories over division rivals San Jose, Anaheim and Calgary. Those three straight wins are the highlight of a 5-13-4 stretch since February 9th.

On Tuesday, Alex Iafallo, Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown and Carl Grundstrom scored the LA goals while Jonathan Quick allowed five goals on 11 first period shots before giving way to Jack Campbell who played the final 40 minutes. Quick returns to the net tonight.

Brown and Anze Kopitar share the team lead with 21 goals while Kopitar is the Kings leading scorer with 56 points. The slick Slovenian has 17 power play points this season, but is still looking for his first power play goal. Kopitar, Toronto’s Zach Hyman and Carolina rookie Andrei Svechnikov are the only 20-goal scorers in the league this year without a goal with the man-advantage.

The Kings are tied with Anaheim for the fewest goals scored this season (182). Special teams have been a struggle for Los Angeles this season. The team is 26th in the league on the power play (16.3%) and 29th on the penalty kill (75.5%).

Ilya Kovalchuk did not travel with the Kings on this road trip. The two-time 52-goal scorer is sixth on the team in scoring with 14+17=31 in 60 games. He has just one goal in his last 11 games and has only dressed twice since March 10th.

Tonight Dustin Brown becomes the Kings all-time leader in regular season games played when he suits up for the 1112th time. In reaching the milestone, he will pass former Kings player and executive Dave Taylor. Based on the morning skate, it appears veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf will be a healthy scratch.

The Canucks have picked up five of six possible points (2-0-1) in the head to head meetings with the Kings this season. The road team has won all three of the meetings.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Spooner-Gaudette-Granlund

Schaller-Beagle-Virtanen

Edler-Biega

Hutton-Stecher

Hughes-Schenn

Demko

POSSIBLE KINGS LINE-UP

Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown

Grundstrom-Kempe-Toffoli

Clifford-Carter-Lewis

Wagner-Amadio-Brodzinksi

Forbert-Doughty

Martinez-Roy

MacDermid-Walker

Quick