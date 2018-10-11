The Vancouver Canucks (1-2) make Tampa the third stop on their six-game road trip when they face the Lightning (1-0) at Amalie Arena tonight.

The Canucks have dropped back to back games after losses in Calgary and Carolina. On Tuesday, they fell 5-3 in Raleigh getting a pair of goals from Sven Baertschi and one from Bo Horvat who has now scored in back to back games. Elias Pettersson had an assist on Tuesday and now has a team best 2+4=6 in the early going this season. The rookie has picked up at least a point in all three of his games in the NHL.

Anders Nilsson makes his first start of the season in goal for the Canucks. He was in net for a 5-2 loss here in Tampa last season. Nilsson went 1-13-2 in his final 16 starts with the Canucks last season. A February 17th win against Boston was his lone victory after December 1st.

The Cauncks will stick with the same six defensemen they used on Tuesday in Carolina meaning veteran Michael Del Zotto will sit out a second straight contest. Up front, Travis Green says he has a decision to make and that will come after warm-up. Tyler Motte was on left wing with Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser during the team's morning skate while Brendan Leipsic, who started Tuesday's game in that spot, was the odd man out.

New Canuck Jay Beagle returns to Tampa for the first time since Washington punched its ticket to last spring’s Stanley Cup Final with a Game 7 shutout victory here.

Brock Boeser has yet to score this season, but perhaps a return to Tampa is what he needs to jumpstart his season. He won an NCAA title with North Dakota at Amalie Arena in 2016 and was named NHL All-Star weekend MVP in this building last January. However, in his one and only regular season game here, he was hit heavily by Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi and suffered a wrist injury that bothered him the rest of the season.

Boeser wasn’t the only Canucks injured in that game last February. Chris Tanev suffered a broken leg after blocking a Victor Hedman shot at close range while Markus Granlund’s season came to an end after he suffered an ankle injury in that game.

The Bolts swept the season series from the Canucks winning a pair of games five days apart.

Tampa returns to action for the first time since a season-opening 2-1 shootout win over cross-state rival Florida on Saturday. That’s the only game the team has played since concluding its preseason on September 29th.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 42 stops in the victory and Anthony Cirelli scored the Bolts lone goal – a short-handed effort in the third period that forced overtime. In the shootout, Nikita Kucherov and JT Miller converted on their chances to help the Lightning collect the bonus point up for grabs. Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start in goal tonight.

Ryan McDonagh led the Bolts in ice time Saturday logging 25:31 followed by Brayden Point at 24:58. Last season’s 100-point man Nikita Kucherov was held without a shot on goal on Saturday.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman has scored in three straight games against the Canucks.

​Last season, Tampa went 54-23-5 racking up an Eastern Conference best 113 points. Only Winnipeg and Pittsburgh posted more home ice wins than the 30 the Lightning won at Amalie Arena last season. Tampa was also the highest scoring team in the NHL last season recording 290 goals. That’s 72 goals more than last year’s Canucks scored.

Canucks possible lines:

Motte-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Baertschi-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Granlund

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Nilsson