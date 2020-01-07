TAMPA – Two teams on seven-game win streaks are on a collision course tonight when the Vancouver Canucks (23-15-4) face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-4) at Amalie Arena. These are the longest active win streaks in the National Hockey League. According to the NHL Communications Department, it’s just the second time in league history that two teams on win streaks of seven (or longer) have gone head to head.

It’s also the first game of a five-game road trip for the Canucks who have posted six of the seven wins on their streak on home ice. As well, the game marks the return to Tampa for JT Miller who was acquired by Vancouver during last June’s NHL Draft at Rogers Arena.

This is the Canucks first seven game win streak since December 2013 under John Tortorella. They last won eight straight in December 2010-January 2011. During this run, the Canucks have defeated Vegas, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Calgary, Chicago and, most recently, the New York Rangers. Antoine Roussel and Tyler Myers scored the Vancouver goals while Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves in a 2-1 victory on Saturday night. Markstrom has now won his last six starts posting a 2.49 GAA and a 93.2% save percentage. The big Swede will make his third straight start and his 12th in the team’s last 13 games tonight.

The Canucks will go with the same 18 skaters they have used for the past five games. That means Jordie Benn and Zack MacEwen will be the healthy scratches tonight. Injured forwards Brandon Sutter and Micheal Ferland are not with the team to start the road trip.

Over the past seven games, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson share the team lead with nine points apiece while Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser both have seven. Although they have been outshot 247-194, the Canucks have outscored their opponents 30-17 during the win streak.

Miller returns to Tampa with 15+25=40 in his first 42 games as a Canuck. Last season, he had 13+34=47 in 75 games with the Lightning.

Starting tonight, the Canucks play 10 of their next 13 games on the road and six of their next 12 in the Eastern time zone. Between now and March 1st, the team will play 10 of its next 23 games in the East on three separate road trips. The Canucks are 9-10-1 in their first 20 road games this season.

Like the Canucks, Tampa is rolling these days. The Bolts have won seven straight, are 8-1-1 in their last 10 and 10-2-1 in their last 13. They are back in action after sweeping a four game road trip that concluded with a 3-1 win in Carolina on Sunday. Mitchell Stephens, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point, with his team-leading 17th of the season, scored the Lightning goals while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in goal.

Nikita Kucherov had a pair of assists on Sunday and leads the Lightning in scoring with 14+31=45. Victor Hedman, the club’s lone All-Star participant this season, sits third in team scoring and is third among NHL defensemen with 9+30=39.

As a team, the Bolts sit third in the league averaging 3.56 goals per game. They have the second best power play in the NHL at 28.8%, and are number one on home ice where they have scored 28 of their 38 power play goals and are clicking at 36.8% on the season.

Since December 1st, Vasilevskiy leads all NHL goalies with 10 victories. And dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, his 102 wins are six more than any other goalie over the past two and a half seasons.

In the wake of the sixth in-season coaching change in the league yesterday in Nashville, Tampa’s Jon Cooper remains the longest tenured head coach in the NHL. He has been behind the Bolts bench since March 25, 2013. Travis Green, in just his third year on the job with the Canucks, is up to 11th on the seniority list with his current team.​

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Markstrom

POSSIBLE LIGHTNING LINE-UP

Stamkos-Point-Kucherov

Palat-Cirelli-Johnson

Maroon-Paquette-Killorn

Verhaeghe-Stephens-Gourde

Hedman-Rutta

Coburn-Cernak

Shattenkirk-Sergachev

Vasilevskiy