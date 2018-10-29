The Vancouver Canucks (6-6) will try to avoid their first three game losing skid of the season when they host the surging Minnesota Wild (6-2-2) tonight at Rogers Arena.

After a 4-1 loss in Arizona on Thursday followed by a 5-0 shutout loss at home to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Canucks need to find their scoring touch. Darren Archibald has the team’s lone goal in the past two games and he’s no longer on the active roster having been returned to Utica over the weekend. With an injury to Sven Baertschi, that leaves Bo Horvat as the only healthy Canuck forward to have scored a goal in more than a week dating back to the first period of a game against Boston on October 20th.

Elias Pettersson and Burnsville, MN native Brock Boeser both returned to the line-up on Saturday against the Pens. That should help a power play that is 0/8 in the past three games and 1/14 in the last seven outings. Baertschi was the last Canuck to score with the man-advantage netting a third period PPG in a game against Washington last week.

Overall, the Canucks have eight goals in their past six games and with an overtime goal in Pittsburgh included, that means the team has scored just seven goals in regulation in the past six games. Horvat has scored four of the team’s past eight goals.

With Anders Nilsson suffering a broken finger on his blocker hand during warm-up on Saturday, Richard Bachman has been recalled from Utica. He will serve as the back-up tonight as Jacob Markstrom gets back to back starts for the first time since the second and third games of the season in Calgary and at Carolina. Markstrom had a personal two-game win streak snapped on Saturday when he made 30 saves but got no goal support.

Adam Gaudette returns to the Canucks line-up after being scratched on Saturday. He picked up his first NHL point with an assist on Darren Archibald’s goal in Arizona on Thursday. It’s possible that Gaudette will play the wing for the first time in the NHL tonight on a line with Bo Horvat and Tim Schaller. Brandon Sutter, who missed practice yesterday, returns to the line-up. Chris Tanev will miss a third straight game with a bruised hip.

Tonight marks the start of a seven-game road trip for Minnesota and the team heads out with momentum after pushing its win streak to five games after 3-2 victory at home against Colorado on Saturday. During this stretch, the Wild has posted wins over the Avs, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Dallas and Arizona. They have outscored their opponents 17-9 in that time with only the Lightning scoring more than two goals in any of those games.

Mikael Granlund carries a three-game goal-scoring streak and a seven game point run (5+4=9) into action tonight. The older of the Granlund brothers in tonight’s game leads Minnesota with five goals on the season. Veteran workhorse Ryan Suter is fourth in the league in average ice time per game (25:51/game) and is T-7th in defenseman scoring with 2+7=9 to start the season.

Devan Dubnyk gets the call in goal tonight and is 5-0-2 in his past seven starts with a 1.95 GAA and 94.4% save percentage in that time. Included in that run was a career-best 56 save performance against Carolina on October 13th.

Bruce Boudreau picked up his 100th win in his 174th game as Wild coach on Saturday making him the 16th coach in NHL history to register 100 victories with three different teams (MIN, ANA & WAS).

The Canucks took the season series from the Wild last season winning two of the three meetings. The road team won all three match-ups.

One of the referees tonight is in his first year in the NHL. Chris Schenkel played in the Western Hockey League for Prince Albert and Regina before joining the Medicine Hat police department. He then answered the call to work in the NHL and tonight will wear the stripes along with veteran Chris Rooney.

Potential Canucks lines

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Schaller-Horvat-Gaudette

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Granlund-Eriksson

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Stecher

MDZ-Biega