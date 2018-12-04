The Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3) look to put a stop to a three-game losing streak when they play host to the Minnesota Wild (14-10-2) tonight at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks are back in action for the first time since a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday afternoon. Bo Horvat opened the scoring while Anders Nilsson made 25 saves. The Canucks led 1-0 with 10 minutes to play, but were unable to hold on. As a result, they have dropped three straight (0-2-1) and have just one win in their last 12 (1-9-2). The Canucks have also lost five in a row on home ice (0-4-1).

Horvat had another busy night logging 24:19 including 9:38 of the third period. It was the ninth time in the past 15 games Horvat’s ice time crested 23 minutes. The 24:19 was his fourth highest ice time of the season and the second highest in a game that did not require overtime. His goal was his 12th of the season but just the second scored at Rogers Arena and the first at home since an overtime winner against Boston on October 20th.

Newcomer Josh Leivo, who was acquired from Toronto yesterday, will make his Canucks debut tonight wearing number 17. He’s expected to play on the left wing on a line with Horvat and Loui Eriksson. Jay Beagle returns to the Canucks line-up after missing 24 games with a fractured forearm suffered blocking a Mike Hoffman shot in the third period in Florida on October 13th. The Canucks will have to make a roster move prior to face-off to activate Beagle from Injured Reserve.

Anders Nilsson will make consecutive starts for the first time since October 16th and 18th. The Canucks have scored two goals in his past three starts and five in the last five games he’s been in goal.

The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play against the Stars. They have scored just once with the man-advantage in the past five games. Sam Gagner’s second period goal in Los Angeles on November 24th is the team’s lone power play marker in its past 14 attempts. Brock Boeser had a share of the Canucks team lead with 10 power play goals last season, but is looking for his first of this season. He has not scored with the man-advantage since a February 14th game against Florida. Combining seasons, Boeser has gone 25 games without striking on the power play.

Boeser had nine shot attempts against Dallas on Saturday and now has 27 attempts in his three games back from injury.

The Wild arrive in town on a three game losing streak after dropping games to Arizona, Columbus and most-recently Toronto. They fell 5-3 on home ice to the Leafs on Saturday night. Eric Staal, Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway scored the Minnesota goals while Devan Dubnyk gave up four goals on 18 shots.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 12 goals while Markus Granlund is the team’s top point producer with 11+15=26. Along with Parise and Granlund, Eric Staal (10) and Matt Dumba (10) are double-digit goal scorers in the line-up. There are 63 players in the league with 10 or more goals this season and four of them play for the Wild.

Dumba leads all NHL defensemen with his 10 goals and with Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon, the Wild blueline boasts three of the league’s top 30 highest scoring defensemen. Suter has 20 points while Dubma has 18 and Spurgeon has 14.

Devan Dubnyk makes his fourth straight start in goal. He has not won since beating the Canucks on November 15th in Minnesota.

Tonight completes the season series between these teams. Each has won once on home ice. Elias Pettersson scored twice in a 5-2 Canucks win on October 29th while six different scorers combined to propel Minnesota to a 6-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center in mid-November. Richard Bachman made his first NHL start in 18 months in that game.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Leivo-Horvat-Eriksson

Granlund-Pettersson-Boeser

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Gagner

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Del Zotto-Biega

Nilsson

WILD LINE-UP

Zucker-Staal-Granlund

Parise-Koivu-Coyle

Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Niederreiter

Foligno-Fehr-Brown

Suter-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Seeler-Pateryn

Dubnyk