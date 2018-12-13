The Vancouver Canucks (14-16-3) go in search of their first four-game win streak of the season tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators (20-10-1) at Bridgestone Arena.

The Canucks defeated the Preds 5-3 at Rogers Arena one week ago to begin a stretch that has seen them also post victories in St. Louis and Columbus. On Tuesday, the Canucks scored two goals in the final four minutes to beat the Blue Jackets 3-2. Josh Leivo and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist while Jake Virtanen netted the winner with 1:46 remaining in the third period.

Pettersson has scored in three straight games and has found the back of the net in three consecutive road outings, too. His goal against Nashville last week came on a second period penalty shot and turned out to be the game winner. The slick Swede has 3+7=10 in his last four outings.

Virtanen’s goal against the Blue Jackets was his 10th of the season which matches his career-high set in 75 games last season. Leivo has 2+1=3 since his arrival from Toronto and the Canucks have won three of the four games he’s been in uniform.

Jacob Markstrom was beaten by a strange bounce on the first shot of the game 47 seconds after the opening face-off in Columbus. From that point on, though, Markstrom stopped 34 of the next 35 shots he faced. Like his team, he, too, is on a three game win streak and has stopped 82 of the last 88 shots he has faced during that time (93.2%). That said, Markstrom will watch tonight as Anders Nilsson makes his first start since a December 4th 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Nilsson was a winner in this building a year ago on a night Daniel Sedin collected his 1,000th NHL point. The goaltender will be the only line-up change for the Canucks who will go with the same 12 forwards and six defensemen used for the wins in St. Louis and Columbus.

Canucks penalty killing, which has been an issue for the past six weeks, is five for five over the past three games.

The Predators are coming off a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. Austin Watson, Ryan Ellis and Craig Smith had the Nashville goals as the team won its 20th game of the season. The win came after back to back losses in Vancouver and Calgary.

Pekka Rinne, who was chased after 40 minutes in last week’s loss to the Canucks, made 25 saves on Tuesday. He allowed a Zack Smith goal 26 seconds into the game and closed the door after that.

Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen leads Nashville in scoring with 5+21=26. Among healthy players, Craig Smith leads the team with nine goals and has scored in his last two games. With three, Smith is also the only player in the Preds line-up tonight with more than one power play goal on the season. Kyle Turris returns to the Preds line-up after missing the last eight games with an upper body injury.

Nashville is still without three key players: Filip Forsberg (5 games), Viktor Arvidsson (15) and PK Subban (13). Despite missing those players, the Predators are the top defensive team in the league surrendering 77 goals through their first 31 games.

The Preds are 12-5 in Music City this season. Their 12 wins and 24 points collected on home ice are second only to Tampa Bay. Nashville has won three straight at Bridgestone Arena.

Former Canuck Dan Hamhuis is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The veteran defenseman has appeared in 20 games and is averaging 17:05 of ice time in his second tour of duty with the Predators.

The Canucks will return to Nashville to close out the season series in Game 81 of their season on April 4th.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Goldobin-Horvat-Virtanen

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Roussel-Schaller-Eriksson

Granlund-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Stecher

Nilsson

POSSIBLE PREDATORS LINE-UP

Hartman-Johansen-Fiala

Jarnkrok-Turris-Smith

Sissons-Bonino-Watson

Salomaki-Gaudreau-Grimaldi

Josi-Ellis

Hamhuis-Ekholm

Irwin-Weber

Rinne