Challenges don’t get much tougher than this for the struggling Vancouver Canucks (11-16-3). The team will try to snap its four game losing streak when it hosts the Western Conference leading Nashville Predators (19-8-1) tonight at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have dropped four straight one-goal games on a homestand that concludes tonight. The latest setback came Tuesday when the Canucks fell 3-2 to Minnesota. The Wild scored all three of its goals on the power play including a pair just 55 seconds apart late in the second period. Josh Levio scored in his Canuck debut while Tyler Motte had the team’s other goal. Anders Nilsson made 25 saves in goal.

The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their past four games and 1-10-2 in their past 13. They have also dropped six in a row on home ice (0-5-1) since beating Colorado on November 2nd.

After being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nikolay Goldobin returns to the line-up and will play on the left side of a line with Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen. Derrick Pouliot also gets back into action after sitting out the past five games. Tim Schaller, Michael Del Zotto and Alex Biega will be the odd men out tonight.

After serving as the back-up the past two games, Jacob Markstrom returns to the net tonight. His last start was at home against Vegas one week ago tonight.

Special teams have been a massive issue for the Canucks of late. Tuesday was the second time in six games the team surrendered three power play goals in a game. It also happened in San Jose on November 23rd. In those six games, the Canucks penalty kill is 13 of 21 (61.9%). The power play is of equal concern these days. It went 0 for 3 on Tuesday against the Wild and is 1 for 19 (5.2%) in its past six outings. Sam Gagner scored the lone power goal in that time and he’s no longer on the roster. The Canucks have not scored a home power play goal since Elias Pettersson notched one against Winnipeg on November 19th.

Pettersson has cooled since his remarkable start. He has gone four games without a goal and has just one in his past seven games. He has 1+3=4 over that span. His only multi-point game in his past 15 outings came in the Canucks lone victory in the past month in Los Angeles on November 24th.

The Preds arrive in town after back to back wins over Chicago and Buffalo. In their latest victory, they beat the Sabres 2-1 on Monday night in Music City. Ryan Ellis and Kevin Fiala scored the Nashville goals and Pekka Rinne made 21 saves. Nashville is 6-3 in its past nine games and 11-5-1 in its last 16.

Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen leads the Predators in scoring with 5+19=24 while injured forwards Filip Forsberg (14) and Viktor Arvidsson (8) are the team’s top goal scorers. Without Forsberg (hand) and Arvidsson (thumb), Ryan Hartman and Craig Smith are the top goal-scorers in the Preds line-up with seven on the season.

The injuries don’t stop with Forsberg and Arvidsson, however. PK Subban (upper body) has missed 10 games while New Westminster’s Kyle Turris (upper body) has missed five. Without those four players, 29 of the Preds 90 goals this season are out of the line-up.

Despite missing key players, Nashville is the best defensive team in the NHL allowing a league-low 66 goals or an average of 2.36 per game. Only once in the past 10 games have the Predators given up more than three goals in a game. That was in a 6-2 loss in St. Louis on November 23rd.

Peter Laviolette wouldn’t name his starter, but said that both goalies Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros would play on the team’s two-game road trip which continues in Calgary on Saturday. The Canucks may see Saros tonight. Rinne brings the best numbers among NHL starting goaltenders into action tonight. He sports a 1.81 GAA and has stopped 93.5% of the shots he’s faced this season. Rinne has allowed 23 goals in his past 14 appearances. He’s 9-3-1 in those games with a 1.71 GAA and a 93.7 save percentage. The reigning Vezina winner has not given up more than three goals in a game this season.

The Predators have been terrific front-runners this season. They are 15-1 when scoring first and sport that same record when taking a lead to the third period.

These teams will meet again next Thursday at Bridgestone Arena and again in the final week of the season in Nashville.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Goldobin-Horvat-Virtanen

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Roussel-Gaudette-Eriksson

Granlund-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Stecher

Markstrom

POSSIBLE PREDATORS LINE-UP

Hartman-Johansen-Fiala

Tolvanen-Jarnkrok-Smith

Salomaki-Sissons-Watson

Gaudreau-Bonino-Grimaldi

Josi-Ellis

Hamhuis-Ekholm

Irwin-Weber

Saros