The Vancouver Canucks open their 2018-19 National Hockey League pre-season tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers. It’s the first Canucks game since their April 7th season-ender in Edmonton – the night Daniel and Henrik Sedin said their good-byes to the NHL.

The new era in Canucks hockey starts tonight with both Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Dahlen making their Rogers Arena debuts. After strong camps in Whistler, Nikolay Goldobin and Brendan Leipsic get into game action tonight along with the likes of Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi, Loui Eriksson and Jake Virtanen.

Canucks lines:

Baertschi-Pettersson-Goldobin

Dahlen-Horvat-Eriksson

Leipsic-Gagner-Virtanen

Motte-Granlund-Schaller

Hutton-Tanev

Del Zotto-Stecher

Sautner-Biega

Anders Nilsson is slated to go the distance in goal with Michael DiPietro scheduled to be his back-up tonight.

The Canucks ran some power play drills during their morning skate and lined-up as follows:

PP1: Horvat, Pettersson, Baertschi, Goldobin & Hutton

PP2: Gagner, Eriksson, Granlund, Leipsic & Stecher

The Oilers arrive here after a 7-4 win in Calgary last night. Edmonton dressed a young line-up featuring former Vancouver Giants captain Tyler Benson and 2018 first round draft pick Evan Bouchard. Kailer Yamamoto led the Oilers with two goals and an assist while Bouchard scored and Benson had a pair of helpers.

Edmonton is expected to dress a much more experienced line-up here tonight although Connor McDavid will not be in the line-up. Former Canuck Jason Garrison is in Oiler camp on a PTO and is expected to play tonight.

Oilers lines:

Khaira-Strome-Puljujarvi

Caggiula-Brodziak-Kassian

Safin-Marody-Rattie

Benson-McLeod-Yamamoto

Garrison-Benning

Jones-Russell

Lowe-Jerabek

Cam Talbot and Al Montoya are listed as the Oilers goaltending tandem tonight.

These teams will meet again next Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.