SUNRISE, FL –After suffering their worst loss of the season on Tuesday in Tampa Bay, the Vancouver Canucks (23-16-4) will look to bounce back tonight when they take on the Florida Panthers (22-16-5) at BB & T Center.

The Canucks saw their seven-game win streak come crashing to a halt with a 9-2 loss to the Lightning. It was the first time since a 9-1 loss in Anaheim in January 2014 that the hockey club had surrendered that many goals. Elias Pettersson opened the scoring with his team-leading 20th goal of the season while Loui Eriksson briefly tied the game 2-2 with his third. Jacob Markstrom was lifted after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Thatcher Demko came on in relief and surrendered three goals on 16 shots.

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate this morning so a starting goaltender and final line-up decisions for tonight will not be revealed until much closer to game time. At practice on Wednesday, Travis Green made a couple of minor tweaks to the line-up he used on Tuesday night. The coach had Jake Virtanen skating on right wing with Elias Pettersson and JT Miller while Brock Boeser was moved to a line with Adam Gaudette and Antoine Roussel. Boeser and Gaudette also swapped places on the team’s two power play units.

While he has 16 points in his last 16 games, Boeser has gone six games without a goal, has two goals in his last 15 games and three goals in his last 20 outings. Surprisingly, Boeser has not scored a power play goal in his last 20 games since the team scored five times with the man-advantage in Nashville on November 21st.

Captain Bo Horvat had an assist on Tuesday and now has 2+6=8 on a four-game point streak while Loui Eriksson has points (1+1=2) in back to back games for the first time this season and has 2+2=4 in his past six contests.

Elias Pettersson suffered a concussion in his one and only appearance in south Florida just five games into his NHL career in October 2018 when he was slammed to the ice by Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson.

The Panthers return to action following a 5-2 loss at home to Arizona on Tuesday. Florida has alternated wins and losses over its past six games. Against the Coyotes, Noel Acciari and Mike Hoffman each scored their 15th goals of the season 36 seconds apart midway through the second period to give the Cats a 2-1 lead. Chris Driedger made 32 saves and took the loss in his second straight start. Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod in goal tonight. The Panthers $70 million dollar man has not lived up to expectations after signing a lucrative free-agent deal last summer. He is 15-12-4 with a 3.33 GAA and an 89.5% save percentage. Among the 57 NHL goalies that have made at least 10 starts this season, Bob ranks 50th in save percentage and 56th in goals against average.

Acciari is on fire these days with 10 goals in his last 11 games. Statistically, he’s having one of the most unique seasons in the NHL with 15 goals and just three assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers in scoring with 17+40=57. On the season, he is fifth in the league in assists and is seventh in overall scoring but since December 1st, he leads the NHL with 19 helpers and 26 points. Huberdeau needs three points to tie and four to pass Olli Jokinen (419) to become the Florida franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

As a team, the Cats are fifth in the NHL in offense with 150 goals scored so far this season. Their roster boasts six players with 13 or more goals led by Evgenii Dadonov with18.

Veteran defenseman Keith Yandle is the NHL’s current ironman having played in 840 consecutive games.

Florida enters the night three points back of both Carolina and Philadelphia in the chase for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes and Flyers are currently above the playoff bar both with 52 points, Columbus has 50 and the Panthers have 49. The Cats, however, have a game in hand on both the Flyers and Blue Jackets.

The Canucks defeated the Panthers 7-2 in their previous meeting this season on October 28th at Rogers Arena. JT Miller had a pair of goals while Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler both contributed three assists.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Virtanen

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Boeser

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Myers

Benn-Stecher

Markstrom

POSSIBLE PANTHERS LINE-UP

Huberdeau-Barkov-Dadonov

Connolly-Trochek-Acciari

Vatrano-Toninato-Hoffman

Sceviour-Boyle-Malgin

Matheson-Ekblad

Stillman-Stralman

Yandle-Pysyk

Bobrovsky