The Vancouver Canucks (3-2) shoot for a third straight victory when they face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-1) tonight at PPG Paints Arena. But that won’t be easy without their leading scorer Elias Pettersson who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered Saturday in Florida.

Pettersson was injured when he got tangled up with Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson early in the third period. Prior to leaving the game, Pettersson had scored his fifth goal in as many games. Antoine Roussel scored on a penalty shot in his Canucks debut and Bo Horvat, in his 300th National Hockey League game, netted the winner in a 3-2 triumph that was overshadowed by Pettersson’s injury and a subsequent two-game suspension to Matheson.

The 19-year-old Swede wasn’t the only Canuck hurt in the win. Centre Jay Beagle also left the game late in the third period after suffering a broken forearm while blocking a shot. Beagle, who turns 33 today, is expected to be out of the line-up for six to eight weeks. The Canucks have recalled Adam Gaudette from Utica where he had 2+2=4 in his first four games in the American Hockey League. He will slot into Pettersson’s spot in the line-up while Markus Granlund slides from right wing to centre in Beagle’s absence. Tyler Motte to return to action after sitting out two of the past three games including Saturday.

Anders Nilsson has posted back to back victories and will make a third consecutive start tonight. He has stopped 54 of the 57 shots he’s faced in wins at Tampa Bay and at Florida.

Horvat has scored in three of the four games on this road trip. Sven Baertschi’s five points on the season have come in two games – 2+1 in Carolina and two assists on Saturday in Florida. Alex Edler has 0+5 in his past four games.

Last season, Brock Boeser scored five of his 29 goals against Matt Murray and the Penguins. That included his first NHL hattrick at home on November 4th and two goals in Pittsburgh on November 22nd. The Canucks took both ends of the season series posting 4-2 and 5-2 victories. Boeser scored five of the Canucks nine goals against the Pens last season while Jake Guentzel had three of the four Pittsburgh goals in the head to head match-ups.

The Penguins return to action after a 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal on Saturday. Dominik Simon, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel scored the Pittsburgh goals. With overtime, Letang logged 32:00 including 11:25 of the third period. That’s the most anyone in the league has played in a game this season.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Pens with 1+7=8 while Phil Kessel is the team’s top goal scorer with four on the season. Sidney Crosby has four assists in four games, but is still looking for his first goal. In his career, Crosby has 6+8=14 in 15 career games against the Canucks, but interestingly is -12 in those games. He has points in the past six meetings with Vancouver but has not scored in the last four match-ups.

Defenseman Justin Schultz suffered a fractured ankle early in Saturday’s game in Montreal. He had surgery Sunday and is expected to be out of action for four months. Goalie Matt Murray has been activated off IR after missing the past week with a concussion. In Murray’s absence, Casey DeSmith has started the past two games for Pittsburgh going 1-0-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a 93.5 save percentage. DeSmith will get the call again tonight.

The Pens penalty killing has been outstanding in the early going this season surrendering just one power play goal in 13 attempts. They have killed off all seven penalties they’ve taken in three home games.

These teams will conclude their regular season series with the rematch in Vancouver on Saturday October 27th.

Canucks possible lines:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Gaudette-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Extra : Leipsic

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Extra: Del Zotto

Nilsson

Brassard-Crosby-Guentzel

Kessel-Malkin-Hagelin

Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Sprong-Cullen-Simon