Elias Pettersson leaves his teen years behind as he celebrates his 20th birthday when the Vancouver Canucks (10-6-2) face the New York Rangers (8-7-2) at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Pettersson and the Canucks are looking to bounce back after letting a late two-goal lead slip away in Buffalo on Saturday where they fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Sabres. Jake Virtanen, Loui Eriksson and Erik Gudbranson all scored for a second straight game while Markus Granlund had the Canucks lone goal in the skills competition.

Gudbranson now has 2+4=6 on a career-best five game point streak. The six points are more than he has registered in either of his two previous seasons with the Canucks. Eriksson has four goals in his past four games after going the first 14 games of the season without putting a puck in the net. Virtanen has five goals in his past six games.

Jacob Markstrom will make an eighth straight start in goal. He and the team are 4-1-2 in their last seven games. The team will use the same 12 forwards and six defensemen used on Saturday meaning Brendan Gaunce and Alex Biega will again be the healthy scratches.

Minus key players Brock Boeser, Alex Edler and Sven Baertschi, the Canucks power play is five for its past 31 attempts (16.1%) dating back to the night Edler and Baertschi left the line-up in Las Vegas on October 24th. Elias Pettersson has not scored a power play goal since his injury in Florida on October 13th. Pettersson played a career-high 24:11 in Buffalo on Saturday.

The Rangers were 5-4 shootout winners in Columbus on Saturday. They won despite just two shots in the third period and only one in overtime. On the night, New York was outshot 38-19. They are 5-0-1 in their last six outings after a 3-7-1 start in their first 11 games of the season under rookie head coach David Quinn.

Four of the Rangers eight victories on the season have come via shootout where, as a team, they are 4-0. No other team in the league has more than two shootout wins this season. Ranger shooters are have scored on eight of 13 attempts (61.5%). Seven of the team’s first 17 games have been deadlocked after 60 minutes and with an overtime win to go along with the four shootout victories, the Rangers have just three wins in regulation time so far this season.

Chris Kreider had his team-leading eighth of the season on Saturday for the Blueshirts while Mika Zabinejad also scored and is the team’s leading scorer with 7+8=15. The Rangers will be without key forwards Mats Zuccarello and Pavel Buchnevich tonight. Both are out with injuries.

Sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk is an interesting story. The 23-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska signed with the Rangers after two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has 3+6=9 this season and an impressive 4+19=23 in 43 career NHL games.

After a night off Saturday, Henrik Lundqvist returns to the Ranger net tonight. He is 5-6-2 on the season with a 2.65 GAA and a 92.1% save percentage.The 36-year-old is still looking for his first shutout of the season. His next victory will be the 437th of his career which will move The King into a tie with Jacques Plante for seventh on the NHL all-time wins list.

New York swept the two-game season series from the Canucks last year with a 6-5 overtime victory in Vancouver and 4-3 shootout win at MSG. The Rangers will visit Rogers Arena on March 13th.

possible Canucks lines:

Roussel-Horvat-Eriksson

Goldobin-Pettersson-Virtanen

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Archibald-Gaudette-Leipsic

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Markstrom