The Vancouver Canucks (9-6) aim to push their win streak to a season-high four games when they launch a six-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings (4-8-2) at Little Caesars Arena.

The Canucks return to action after Friday’s wild 7-6 overtime win over Colorado. Derrick Pouliot’s first goal of the season on an O/T power play settled the see-saw affair. Elias Pettersson had a career-best five points (2+3) becoming the youngest player in Canucks history to record five points in a game. Brock Boeser had 2+2 while Loui Eriksson scored his first goal of the season. Markus Granlund also scored and has now found the back of the net in two of his past three games.

Boeser will not play tonight, however, as he nurses a nagging groin injury that kept him out of back to back games two weeks ago. Brendan Leipsic is expected to draw into the line-up and take Boeser's spot on a line with Pettersson and Nikolay Goldobin. Defenseman Chris Tanev returns to the line-up after missing five games with a hip injury.

Friday’s victory over the Avalanche came on the heels of wins over Minnesota and Chicago giving the Canucks a 3-1 record on their four game homestand. The team is back on the road where it is 4-4 so far this season posting wins in Tampa Bay, Florida, Pittsburgh and Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom surrendered six goals on Friday, but still managed to extend his personal win streak to three games. He is 5-1 in his past six starts.

Last year in Detroit, Jake Virtanen had a goal and eight shots on goal helping the Canucks beat the Red Wings 4-1. A few weeks later, the Wings got their revenge with 3-2 victory in Vancouver.

After starting the season winless in seven (0-5-2), the Red Wings have won three of their last four games. However, they fell 4-3 at home against Edmonton in their latest outing on Saturday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his fifth of the season in a losing cause while Jacob De La Rose and Danny DeKeyser each netter their first of the season.

With 10 points, Detroit is ahead of only Los Angeles and Florida in the overall standings. The team has managed just 18 five-on-five goals in its first 14 contests. The Wings have the second-worst goal differential in the league at -16 one better than the Kings. Detroit has identical 2-4-1 records at home and on the road.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with six goals and 15 points. Larkin has 2+6=8 on a four-game point streak while Gustav Nyquist has 0+5=5 on a similar run. They are the only Detroit players with double-digit point totals so far this season.

Langley native and former Chilliwack Chief (BCHL) and Prince George Cougar (WHL) defenseman Dennis Cholowski is off to a fine start in his rookie season posting 2+6=8 while logging 20:50 in ice time per night. South Surrey’s Michael Rasmussen scored the first two goals of his NHL career in back to back games last week against Columbus and New Jersey. Both players said this morning that their families were Canucks season ticket holders as they grew up and both attended games regularly at Rogers Arena.

Former Canuck Thomas Vanek is out of the Wings line-up for two to four weeks with a lower body injury.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots on Saturday against the Oilers. Jimmy Howard is likely to get the start tonight against the Canucks. He made 25 saves in a win over New Jersey in his last outing. The 34-year-old has posted three of the Wings four victories on the season.

Possible Canucks lines:

Schaller-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Leipsic

Roussel-Granlund-Eriksson

Archibald-Gaudette-Motte

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Markstrom