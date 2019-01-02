The Vancouver Canucks (19-19-4) play their first game of 2019 when they face-off against the Ottawa Senators (15-21-4) tonight at Canadian Tire Center. It’s a battle of two teams coming off New Year’s Eve losses.

The Canucks are looking to rebound from a 4-0 setback in New Jersey in their last outing on Monday afternoon. That was the fourth time this season – and the second time in the past four games – they have been blanked. The power play went 0 for 4 and generated just three shots on goal while the Devils torched the Canucks for a pair of goals with the man advantage. The Canucks outshot New Jersey 25-23, but could not solve rookie netminder Mackenzie Blackwood.

After watching from the bench Monday, Jacob Markstrom returns to the net tonight. On Saturday in Calgary, he made 31 saves to record his eighth win in his last nine starts. The Swedish netminder had a 1.66 GAA and 94.3% save percentage in the month of December. Markstrom has allowed 12 goals in his past 8 games and has not surrendered more than two in a game since a 5-3 win over Nashville on December 6th.

As a team the Canucks have not dropped two consecutive games since December 1st and 4th against Dallas and Minnesota.

Based on practice Tuesday in the nation’s capital, the Canucks look like they’ll make a change up front inserting Tim Schaller for the first time after eight straight scratches. He’s expected to replace Nikolay Goldobin in the line-up. Godobin has gone 10 games without a goal and has just one in his last 17.

A sagging power play is becoming a concern for the Canucks. Entering the night, the Canucks power play has dropped to 21st in the NHL. The team is two for 20 (10%) in the past six games and seven for 50 (14%) in the past 16 contests. Since November 13th, only four Canucks forwards have scored on the power play: Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat and Sam Gagner.

Monday’s loss was a disappointing end to a strong month of December. The Canucks went 8-5-1 last month led by Pettersson’s 17 points – his best month of the season so far. Boeser led the club with eight goals in December.

The Senators return to action after a 6-3 loss in Columbus on Monday night. In a game that was 1-1 after 40 minutes, the two teams combined for seven third period goals. Ottawa has now dropped five straight games getting outscored 24-10 in the process. After a December 1st victory over San Jose, the Sens were 12-12-3. Since then, they are 3-9-1.

Ryan Dzingel with a pair and Bobby Ryan had the Ottawa goals against the Blue Jackets while rookie Marcus Hogberg surrendered four goals on 36 shots before Columbus scored a pair of empty netters to win going away. Hoberg will make his third straight start in goal tonight still looking for his first NHL victory.

Mark Stone leads the team in scoring with 18+26=44 followed by Matt Duchene who has 15+23=38. Last weekend, the Sens learned they would be without defenseman Thomas Chabot for three weeks with a shoulder injury. The young blueliner is tied for second in team scoring (10+28=38) and tied for third among all NHL defensemen.

Chabot is joined on the injured list by veteran goalie Craig Anderson who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered just prior to Christmas.

The Sens biggest issue this season has been team defense. They have allowed the most goals in the NHL (159) or an average of 3.98 per game and they average a league-high 37.4 shots against per game. The Senators are tied with St. Louis for last place in the overall standings with 34 points although the Blues have three games in hand. However, of Ottawa’s 15 wins this season, 11 have come on home ice so the bulk of the team’s struggles have come on the road.

Tonight’s game features three of the four highest scoring rookies in the NHL this season: Elias Pettersson (39 points) leads the freshman class followed by Colin White (25) while Brady Tkachuk (20) is tied for third.

These teams will conclude their two-game regular season series on March 20th in Vancouver. The Canucks and Sens split their games last year with each team winning in the other’s building. Both games took place in the first two weeks of the season in October 2017.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Roussel-Horvat-Eriksson

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Baertschi-Granlund-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Markstrom

POSSIBLE SENATORS LINE-UP

Tkachuk-Tierney-Stone

Dzingel-Duchene-White

Boedker-Smith-Ryan

Paajarvi-Paul-Rodewald

Harpur-Ceci

Lajoie-Elliott

Borowiecki-DeMelo

Hogberg