Canucks vs Senators gameday preview The Vancouver Canucks look for a three game sweep of the Ottawa Senators when the two teams meet for the third time in four nights at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are coming off a 5-1 win last night and have outscored the Sens 12-2 in the first two games of this series.

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks (4-5) look for a three game sweep of the Ottawa Senators (1-5-1) when the two teams meet for the third time in four nights at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are coming off a 5-1 win last night and have outscored the Sens 12-2 in the first two games of this series. The back to back victories marks the first time this season the Canucks have recorded consecutive wins.

After a sluggish start in which they surrendered 23 first period shots, the Canucks turned the game around in the second. JT Miller scored twice and added an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal as the Canucks outscored the Sens 3-0 in the middle frame. Miller’s goals were his first two of the season. The Lotto Line with Brock Boeser combined for five points, 12 shots and 19 attempts on the night.

Thatcher Demko stopped a season-high 42 shots on the night and turned aside 77 of 79 Ottawa shots over two games. Demko is expected to give way to Braden Holtby tonight. Holtby has not played since a 5-2 loss to Montreal last Saturday night.

Tyler Motte opened and closed the scoring last night. He has three goals in the past two games and now shares the Canucks team lead in goals with captain Bo Horvat. Both players have five goals through nine games. A career 9.5% shooter, Motte is enjoying a hot run of good luck scoring his five goals on 21 shots (23.8%). With Motte’s contributions, the Canucks now have 11 goals from ‘bottom six’ forwards through the team’s first nine games of the season.

The Canucks got four points from defensemen last night and with 4+20=24 they lead the NHL in scoring from defensemen. Quinn Hughes had a pair of assists and leads the league in individual defensemen scoring with 1+8=9.

While the Canucks offense has come alive against the Sens, there are still issues at the other end of the ice. Last night was the third time in nine games that the team has allowed 40+ shots in a game. Despite holding Ottawa to one goal in each of the last two games, the Canucks are still 29th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.89) and 31st in shots allowed (37.1).

The Sens are looking to snap a six-game winless skid (0-5-1) during which they’ve been outscored 29-11. Since squandering a 3-2 third period lead in Winnipeg on Saturday, the team has been outscored 16-2. Josh Norris had Ottawa’s lone goal last night on a first period power play. Brady Tkachuk picked up an assist and he and Norris now share the team lead in scoring with Nikita Zaitsev. All three players have five points.

It’s been a tough go for defenseman Mike Reilly and rookie forward Tim Stutzle in Vancouver. The Canucks have scored 10 even-strength goals and one short-handed marker over the past two games. Reilly and Stutzle have been on the ice for six of those 11 while veteran forward Derek Stepan has been on for five.

Matt Murray is expected to return to the Ottawa net after backing up Marcus Hogberg last night. Murray made 28 saves and allowed all seven goals in Monday’s 7-1 loss. He is 1-3-1 on the season with a 4.47 GAA and 86.2% save percentage.

Defenseman Christian Wolanin left last night’s game midway through the second period and did not return. That will likely prompt at least one line-up change for coach DJ Smith tonight. Josh Brown was a healthy scratch last night after playing on Monday. He could draw back in for the Senators.

After tonight, the Canucks embark on a six-game road trip starting in Winnipeg on Saturday while the Sens move on to Edmonton for a pair of games before finishing their seven-game road run in Montreal.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

MacEwen-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Roussel

Hughes-Benn

Schmidt-Myers

Edler-Chatfield

Holtby

POSSIBLE SENATORS LINE-UP

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Paul-White-Dadonov

Stutzle-Tierney-C. Brown

Paquette-Stepan-Watson

Chabot-Zaitsev

Reilly-Gudbranson

J. Brown-Coburn

Murray