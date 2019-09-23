Canucks vs Sens: Preseason game day preview The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators square off in the first of two games this week when they meet tonight at the Abbotsford Centre in the Fraser Valley.

Jake Virtanen grew up in Abbotsford and played midget hockey in this building while Sven Baertschi turned pro with the Abbotsford Heat while it was Calgary’s American League affiliate.

Baertschi gets a great opportunity tonight to skate with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson.

Other Canuck forward lines include Bo Horvat between JT Milller and Tanner Pearson while Brandon Sutter centres Loui Eriksson and Josh Leivo. A trio of Virtanen with Jay Beagle and Tim Schaller rounds out the Canucks forward ranks.

Newcomer Micheal Ferland is still battling an illness and will not play tonight. He has appeared in just one of the club’s preseason contests so far. Ferland, Chris Tanev, Quinn Hughes, Adam Gaudette, Nikolay Goldobin and Zack MacEwen are among the noteables not in uniform tonight.

Jacob Markstrom will make his second start of the preseason with Thatcher Demko serving as his back-up. Markstrom allowed one goal in a 6-1 win in Edmonton last Thursday.

On Monday morning, the Canucks assigned four players to Utica: Zane McIntyre, Ashton Sautner, Reid Boucher and Francis Perron.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Baertschi-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Miller

Eriksson-Sutter-Leivo

Schaller-Beagle-Virtanen

Edler-Myers

Benn-Stecher

Fantenberg-Biega

Markstrom

Demko