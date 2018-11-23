The Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2) are out to snap a seven-game losing skid when they face the San Jose Sharks (11-7-4) at SAP Center tonight.

The Canucks fell 4-3 in Anaheim on Wednesday to drop to 0-6-1 in their past seven games and 1-6-2 in their past nine. Derrick Pouliot, Nikolay Goldobin and Bo Horvat had the Vancouver goals while Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves in net.

The former Shark Goldobin has now scored in back to back games and has 3+8=11 in his past 10 games. Horvat has scored 10 of his 11 goals this season on the road. Pouliot’s goal was the 10th by a Canuck blueliner this season. As a group, the Canucks defense corps scored 21 goals all of last season.

Horvat’s goal was scored on a third period power play. The team has cashed in with the man-advantage in five straight games going 5/20 (25%) over that stretch. However, penalty killing over that same time span is 13/19 (68.4%) and the Canucks have allowed a goal while short-handed in six straight outings.

The Canucks have surrendered the game’s first goal in each of the past four contests. During that time, the team has led for just 92 seconds (at 2-1 in the third period against Montreal last Saturday). On a run of six-straight regulation losses, the club has been outscored 26-13.

Sam Gagner had an assist, a team-high four hits and logged 20:24 on Wednesday in his second game back in the NHL. He scored an overtime winner against San Jose last season.

Anders Nilsson will make his first start since October 25th in Arizona. He has missed 13 games with a fractured finger on his blocker hand. Alex Edler will not play tonight, but there is a strong chance he will return to the line-up tomorrow in L-A. Reid Boucher was recalled from AHL Utica yesterday, but encountered travel trouble getting to the Bay Area. As a result, he will not be in uniform tonight. Brendan Leipsic will replace Darren Archibald on the team’s fourth line. Tonight the Canucks will surpass 100-man games lost due to injury.

The Sharks get back to work after a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on home ice on Tuesday in Ken Hitchcock’s return to the NHL coaching ranks. Marcus Sorensen, Joonas Donskoi and Logan Couture had the San Jose goals. Despite the setback, the club is 3-1-1 in its past five games and 9-4-3 in its past 16. San Jose is 7-3-2 in its first 10 games of the season on home ice. Tonight wraps up a six-game homestand.

Donskoi’s goal came just 45 seconds after the opening face-off. The Sharks have opened the scoring in 16 of their 22 games and are 10-3-3 when hitting the scoreboard before their opponent does. San Jose leads all NHL teams with 29 first period goals this season. That is more than twice as many as the Canucks (14).

Brent Burns is the Sharks scoring leader and is third among all NHL defensemen with 3+20=23 while captain Joe Pavelski is the club’s top goal-scorer with 13 followed by Timo Meier with 12. Pavelski is holding the hot hand these days with 6+4=10 on a five-game point streak.

Erik Karlsson leads the club in average ice time logging 25:04 per game. However, Karlsson has just one goal on the season. It came last Saturday against St. Louis in his 21st game as a Shark.

Martin Jones is expected to get the start in goal. The North Vancouver native’s numbers are not where he’d like them to be. He’s 9-5-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an 89.1% save percentage.

The Sharks have the second best penalty kill in the NHL at 89.2%. They have given up just seven power play goals all season. They have gone seven straight without allowing a PPG and have allowed just two in their past 18 games.

possible Canucks lines:

Roussel-Horvat-Gagner

Goldobin-Pettersson-Virtanen

Eriksson-Granlund-Motte

Schaller-Gaudette-Leipsic

Hutton-Gudbranson

Del Zotto-Tanev

Pouliot-Stecher

Nilsson