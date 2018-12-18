The Vancouver Canucks (16-16-4) aim for a third straight victory tonight when they host the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning (25-7-2) at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks are back in action after a weekend sweep of Philadelphia and Edmonton. On Sunday, they got goals from Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Alex Edler and Bo Horvat in a 4-2 win over the Oilers. Boeser has now scored in three straight games and has 10 goals in his past 11 games. Pettersson scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season and extended his point streak to seven games (4+9=13). Horvat sealed the victory into an empty net with his 16th goal of the season. He is just six shy of his career-high for goals set last season.

Sunday was the first time this season the Canucks scored three power play goals in a game and it was the first time since an 8-5 win in Boston on November 8th that the team had scored multiple power play goals. After going 3 for their previous 30 attempts, the Canucks were three for five against the Oilers.

The Canucks are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Boeser (6), Pettersson (4) and Horvat (4) have combined for 14 of the team’s 26 goals during that six game stretch. Canucks penalty killers were successful in their lone test on Sunday and the team is has now killed off its last 13 short-handed situations. The last time the Canucks surrendered a power play goal was December 4th when Minnesota scored three times with the man-advantage.

After watching the past two games from the bench, Anders Nilsson gets the start in goal tonight. He was sharp in a 4-1 win in Tampa Bay on October 11th in his first start of the season. He made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss in Nashville in his last outing last Tuesday. In addition to two starts against Tampa and last week’s game in Nashville, Nilsson has also faced Stanley Cup contenders Winnipeg, Washington, Pittsburgh and San Jose in his 11 starts this season.

The Canucks have gained at least a point in eight of their last 11 games (6-3-2). They have won three straight on home ice (Nashville, Philadelphia, Edmonton) for the second time this season.

The Lightning lands in Vancouver after a 5-4 overtime loss in Winnipeg on Sunday. That snapped the team’s eight-game win streak, but leaves the Bolts with points in nine in a row (8-0-1). Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn scored the Tampa goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots as the Lightning outshot the Jets 47-42.

Kucherov leads the Lightning – and sits fourth in NHL scoring – with 14+34=48. Brayden Point leads the team with 21 goals and has a share of fourth in the league in that department. Stamkos has nine goals in his last nine games including a December 10th hattrick against the Rangers.

Today is defenseman Victor Hedman’s 28th birthday.

As a team, Tampa leads the league in wins (25), points (52), goals (136), goals per game (4.00) and sits second on the power play (30.5%). The Lightning has the best road power play in the league at 39.6%. In the past eight games, Tampa is 11/23 with the man-advantage (47.8%).

The Bolts last regulation loss was 3-1 to Anaheim on November 27th. The team is 11-1-1 in its past 13 games outscoring opponents 61-36 in the process. They have been held to fewer than four goals only once in their last nine outings. They are 10-3-2 as the visitors this season.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Roussel-Horvat-Eriksson

Leivo-Pettersson-Boeser

Goldobin-Gaudette-Virtanen

Granlund-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Stecher

Nilsson

POSSIBLE LIGHTNING LINE-UP

Palat-Stamkos-Gourde

Johnson-Point-Kucherov

Killorn-Cirelli-Miller

Erne-Paquette-Callahan

Hedman-Girardi

McDonagh-Stralman

Coburn-Sergachev

Vasilevskiy