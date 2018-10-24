The Vancouver Canucks (5-4) hope lady luck is on their side tonight when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (4-4) at T-Mobile Arena. The Canucks have never beaten the newest team in the National Hockey League. And it won’t be easy tonight as the Canucks have been dealt a difficult hand with leading scorer Elias Pettersson out of the line-up and Brock Boeser listed as questionable.

The Canucks will be looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on home ice on Monday. Troy Stecher and Sven Baertschi scored the Canuck goals while Anders Nilsson stopped 28 shots. They faced the Stanley Cup champs on Monday and tonight take on the Stanley Cup finalists.

Both Pettersson and Boeser took part in the team’s optional skate this morning. Pettersson will not play, while Boeser is considered a game-time decision. Brendan Leipsic is likely to return to the line-up after sitting out the past six games as a healthy scratch. Darren Archibald is up from Utica and is an option to play tonight, too. However, Archibald and Michael Del Zotto were the last two players off the ice this morning which may indicate they will not be in the line-up.

After watching from the bench Monday, Jacob Markstrom returns to the net after making 30 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against Boston in his last start on Saturday.

Offense has been an issue lately with the Canucks managing just five goals in their past three games and 11 in the past five. Since Pettersson left the line-up in Florida on October 13th, none of Loui Eriksson, Nikolay Goldobin, Jake Virtanen, Adam Gaudette, Antoine Roussel, Markus Granlund, Tim Schaller or Tyler Motte has scored a goal in the past four games.

The Canucks have surrendered the first goal in seven of the nine games they’ve played so far this season. However, they still have yet to trail 2-0.

Defenseman Chris Tanev will play in his 400th NHL game tonight.

After a sluggish start to their second National Hockey League season, the Golden Knights are finding their form and tonight shoot for a fourth consecutive victory. They registered a season-high 45 shots in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Saturday. Like his team, William Karlsson, who led the Knights with 43 goals last season, is starting to heat up scoring his first two goals of the season in the past two games.

Jonathan Marchessault leads Vegas with 5+5=10 and has 3+1=4 in the past two outings. At the other end of the spectrum, Max Pacioretty has struggled out of the gate with 1+0=1 in his first eight games in Vegas and the former Montreal captain has gone six games without a point.

The Golden Knights could get a boost tonight with the return of Alex Tuch from injury. The big winger who scored 15 goals last season and last week signed a seven-year/$33.25 million contract extension has missed the first eight games to a lower body injury suffered in the preseason.

Vegas sits T-29th in goals scored with 17 through its first eight games. The Knights are 31st and last in the NHL on the power play going two for 24 (8.3%). However, their two power play goals have come in the past two games after starting the season 0/16. Marchessault and Karlsson are the two Golden Knights to pull the trigger with the man-advantage.

With David Perron and James Neal gone, Alex Tuch injured and Nate Schmidt suspended, the Golden Knights are without four of their top nine scorers from last season. Compounding the problem is the fact free agent signing Paul Stastny (knee) is expected to be out up to two months with a knee injury suffered in the third game of the season.

There is a strong BC link to the Knights blueline with Shea Theodore from Aldergrove, Brad Hunt from Maple Ridge and Nick Holden having spent a couple of his seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Chilliwack Bruins.

Marc-Andre Fleury will make his fourth straight start in goal. He has allowed two goals in the past three games. He shutout Philadelphia 1-0 last week and his next shutout will be the 50th of his NHL career.

Vegas swept the four-game season series from the Canucks in 2017-18 with Vancouver earning a single point in a shootout loss in the final head to head meeting last April. In all four of the match-ups, the Golden Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead before the five minute mark of the hockey game. Karlsson had 4+5=9 and was in on nine of the 19 Vegas goals against the Canucks last season.

Canucks lines at practice Tuesday:

Leipsic-Horvat-Eriksson

Baertschi-Gaudette-Virtanen

Roussel-Sutter-Motte

Goldobin-Granlund-Schaller

Edler-Tanev

Pouliot-Stecher

Hutton-Gudbranson

Markstrom

Possible Knights lines:

Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith

Pacioretty-Haula-Tuch

Nosek-Eakin-Carpenter

Carrier-Bellemare-Reaves

Theodore-Holden

McNab-Miller

Merrill-Hunt

Fleury