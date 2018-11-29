The Vancouver Canucks (11-13-3) close out the month of November when they play host to the Vegas Golden Knights (13-12-1) tonight at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks return to action after a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Markus Granlund scored the team’s lone goal while Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves in net. Brock Boeser played 18:36 in his return to the line-up after missing 11 games with a sore groin. He had three shots on goal and a game-high 10 attempts, but did not figure in the scoring.

Jay Beagle (hand) joined the Canucks for his first team skate since getting injured in the fifth game of the season in Florida on October 13th. He has been cleared for contact and is eyeing next Tuesday's game against Minnesota for his return to the line-up. He's working on building up strength in his injured arm to be able to successfully take face-offs.

Erik Gudbranson (neck) skated with the team this morning but will miss a second straight game. Derrick Pouliot and Tim Schaller will be healthy scratches as well. Judging by the morning skate, Bo Horvat will center former Golden Knight Brendan Leipsic and Jake Virtanen. Beer enthusiasts in Vancouver are getting thirsty as Shotgun Jake has gone seven games without a goal while Loui Eriksson has gone seven games without a point and nine games without scoring.

Tuesday’s loss prevented the Canucks from winning consecutive games this month and leaves them with one win in their past 10 games (1-7-2). Over that stretch, Nikolay Goldobin 3+4=7 and Bo Horvat 2+5=7 lead the team in scoring. Elias Pettersson has three goals, but has just one assist over that span. Jake Virtanen and Tyler Motte both have 2+2=4 and Ben Hutton has 0+4=4.

The Canucks have struggled to score goals early in hockey games. They have not scored a first period goal in their last four games and have just one first period goal in their past seven outings (Elias Pettersson PPG vs Winnipeg on November 19th).The Canucks have not had a 2-0 lead in a first period in any of their 27 games this season.

The Golden Knights roll into Vancouver on a four-game win streak. They matched a franchise-high for goals in a game in Tuesday’s 8-3 victory in Chicago. Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore led the way with two goals apiece. After going his first 19 games this season without a point, Deryk Engelland had three assists and played a game-high 21:55.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned 34 yesterday, made 21 saves against the Blackhawks. The veteran netminder looks to be settling into the form that made Vegas such a remarkable story in its inaugural season. Fleury is 5-0 with a 1.58 GAA and 94.2% save percentage with a pair of shutouts in his past five starts. With 417 victories in his career, Fleury sits 10th on the list of all-time NHL goalie wins.

Jonathan Marchessault leads Vegas with 20 points and shares the team goal-scoring lead along with Cody Eakin. They each have 10 goals this season while Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch have each scored eight. Eakin is just one shy of the 11 goals he scored in 80 games last season and seven of his 10 goals have been scored on the road.

Pacioretty scored just two goals in his first 16 games – including one against the Canucks on October 24th. But he has caught fire of late and has six goals and three assists on a six-game point streak. That includes two-goal games in Arizona on November 21st and against San Jose on November 24th.

Bo Horvat scored both Canuck goals in a 3-2 shootout win at T-Mobile Arena in the first meeting of the season between these teams. That was part of the Canucks Father's Trip. It was also the night Alex Edler, Chris Tanev and Sven Baertschi were all injured. After getting swept last season, it was the Canucks first-ever victory over the newest team in the NHL.