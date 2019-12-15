The Vancouver Canucks (16-13-4) complete a quick two-game road trip when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (17-13-5) at T-Mobile Arena this evening.

The Canucks get right back to work after a 4-2 loss in San Jose last night. Jake Virtanen and Bo Horvat scored the Vancouver goals while Jacob Markstrom allowed two goals on 25 shots. The Sharks scored a pair of empty net goals to take leads of 3-1 and ultimately 4-2.

All eight of Virtanen’s goals have been scored at even strength and he now leads the Canucks in that department. Horvat’s goal snapped a nine-game drought. As a team, the Canucks have managed just four goals in their past three games.

A big part of the dip in production has been the power play that went 0 for 3 last night and is 0 for 10 over the past three outings. It’s the first time all season the Canucks have gone three straight games without scoring with the man-advantage.

Quinn Hughes played a career-high 27:00 minutes last night including 10:19 of the third period as the Canucks pushed to get back in the hockey game. The rookie defender had previously set his career-high on Tuesday with 25:22 against Toronto. In three of his last four games and four of the last six, he has logged at least 24 minutes of ice. That coincides with the six games Alex Edler has missed with an upper body injury. The Canucks are 3-3 in those contests without Edler.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to get the start once again for the Canucks. He played both ends of back to backs two weekends ago in a home and home set against Edmonton. Markstrom has allowed just two goals in the past two games and five goals in his last three starts.

The Canucks have three healthy extras on the road trip, so it’s possible there will be fresh legs suiting up for the hockey club tonight. With no morning skate, the Canucks line-up won’t be revealed until much closer to game time. The Canucks are 2-2 in the second half of back to back sets so far this season with wins in New York against the Rangers on October 20th and in San Jose on November 2nd and losses in Winnipeg on November 8th and at home to Edmonton on December 1st.

After a 6-3 start to the season, the Canucks are 10-10-4 in their past 24 games. They enter the night three points back of Vegas in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. The Golden Knights currently hold down the second – and final – Wild Card spot in the standings.

The Knights have been off since a 3-2 overtime win in Dallas on Friday night. Max Pacioretty scored the winner 51 seconds into OT. William Karlsson and newcomer Chandler Stephenson had the other Vegas goals. Malcolm Subban made 28 saves in net.

The Golden Knights are 6-2-1 in their past nine games and have now scored 100 goals on the season and allowed 100 goals on the season. Interestingly enough, that ranks them 20th in both goals for and goals against (2.86).

Paciorietty and Rielly Smith lead Vegas with 13 goals apiece while Pacioretty has the team lead in points with 30 two points better than Mark Stone.

Ten of the team’s 35 games have gone to overtime this season. The Knights are 2-5 in games decided in OT and 3-0 in shootouts.

The Golden Knights have been good in games within the Pacific Division posting a 7-3-1 record against their divisional foes. After last night, the Canucks are now 4-4-1.

Tonight marks the 200th regular season in Golden Knights history. They are 111-69-11 in their first 199. That includes a 7-0-1 mark in eight games against the Canucks in their first two seasons of existence.

This is the first meeting of the season between these two and the first of two meetings this week. The Golden Knights will be in Vancouver on Thursday. The teams will also meet twice in the New Year including Game 82 in Vancouver on April 4th.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Leivo

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Schaller-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Myers

Fantenberg-Tanev

Benn-Stecher

Markstrom

POSSIBLE KNIGHTS LINE-UP

Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith

Paciortetty-Stephenson-Stone

Zykov-Stastny-Tuch

Carrier-Nosek-Reaves

McNabb-Schmidt

Theodore-Merrill

Holden-Engelland

Fleury