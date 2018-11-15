The Vancouver Canucks (10-8-2) look to snap a season-high three game winless skid when they wrap up a six-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild (11-5-2) at Xcel Energy Center.​

The Canucks dropped back to back games in New York falling 2-1 to the Rangers on Monday and 5-2 to the Islanders on Tuesday. Jake Virtanen and Brendan Leipsic scored the Vancouver goals. Virtanen now has three goals in his past four games and six goals in his last eight contests. Leipsic’s goal was his first since opening night. He also set up the Virtanen goal on a second period power play.

After making nine straight starts in goal, Jacob Markstrom will serve as the back-up tonight. 31-year-old Bachman makes his first NHL appearance since April 9, 2017. His last NHL victory was in Minnesota on March 25, 2017 – in Brock Boeser’s Canuck debut. Bachman has played five games for Utica this seasonposting a 1-4 record with a 4.23 GAA and 86.5% save percentage. His last game action at any level was October 26th at Rochester.

The Canucks have opened the scoring in four of the five games on this road trip, but have just a win in Boston to show for their efforts. They are 0-2-1 in their past three games and 1-2-2 in their past five. They have scored 16 goals on this road trip with eight of them coming in Boston last Thursday.

Elias Pettersson has gone three games without a point and has 0+1=1 in his past four. He scored the first goal of the road trip in Detroit on November 6th, but has not found the back of the net since. Bo Horvat has gone three games without a goal and has scored in just one of the team’s past 10 games. With an assist on Leipsic’s goal on Tuesday, Horvat has joined Pettersson for a share of the team lead with 17 points on the season.

Tonight is the Canucks 21st game of the season and 14th of the season on the road where they are 5-6-2. The Canucks went 6-4 in their first 10 games of the season and are 4-4-2 in their past 10. Last season at the 20 game mark, the Canucks were 9-8-3 (21 points).

The Wild return to action after a 5-2 loss at home to Washington on Tuesday night. That snapped a three game win streak and was just the team’s second setback in the past seven contests. They are 10-3 in their past 13 games although one of those losses was in Vancouver on October 29th when Elias Pettersson scored twice in a 5-2 victory.

Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba scored the Minnesota goals on Tuesday. With six on the season, Dumba is now second in the league in goals by defensemen behind only Toronto’s Morgan Reilly who has eight.

Mikael Granlund leads the Wild with 10 goals and 18 points. He is one of just 18 players in the NHL so far this season to reach double-digits in goals.

As usual, Devan Dubnyk has been busy starting 14 of the Wild’s 18 games. He is sporting an 8-4-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and a 92.7 save percentage. He missed practice Wednesday after getting run into by the Capitals Tom Wilson on Tuesday night. However, Dubnyk is expected to get the start tonight.

Tuesday’s loss was the first time this season the Wild failed to pick up at least a point on home ice. Along with New Jersey and the Islanders, Minnesota is one of three teams in the NHL with a league-low one outright loss at home this season. The team is 5-1-2 at the X. Since last Christmas, the Wild is 21-3-8 in its past 32 home games. However, the Canucks were 2-0 in Minnesota last season posting a 1-0 win early in the season and a 3-2 overtime victory in mid-January.

Canucks lines:

Roussel-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Archibald-Granlund-Motte

Schaller-Gaudette-Leipsic

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Bachman