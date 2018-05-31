The motivation for Dyshawn Davis to perform for the B.C. Lions Friday becomes abundantly evident in the few minutes he takes to talk to an inquisitor about his football journey to date.

No stories need to be rehashed out loud by the 25-year-old linebacker either. When Davis gets ready for work each morning, he takes a glance in his locker stall at the bobbleheads of the two players he wants to most emulate.

Right in front of him, Solomon Elimimian and Adam Bighill are not motionless but staring silently back at Davis. They are a reminder of his goal to play at or better than the two players who once were a fixture when they were in the Lions lineup together.

What Davis doesn’t need to be reminded is the path from the streets of his home in Camden, N.J. to get this far, and how the CFL pre-season road opener for the Lions against the Calgary Stampeders (6 p.m., TSN 1040/No TV) represents his best chance to walk away from is former life once and for all.

There isn’t anything Davis has experienced with the Lions, which includes two seasons on the practice roster, that compares to his road out. If there’s a player worth rooting for on a team where plenty of jobs were open at the start of camp, it’s the guy who currently is battling to take over Bighill’s departed will-linebacker spot.

The reasoning is simple.

“I came from nothing,” Davis says.

Nothing was growing up in Camden, born to parents who weren’t 18 years of age at the time, whose father spent three years in prison for drug-related distribution offences.

Making something from nothing came as Davis was raised by his grand-parents, when he became the first member of his family to graduate, with a diploma from Syracuse.

There’s been the usual pit stops after going unclaimed in the NFL draft before signing with the Lions. What is different is that Davis stuck it out two seasons on practice roster money, typically around $500-600 weekly, thanks to roommate Shaq Johnson. Most players try it for one year before giving up.

Davis, however, says he’s a dreamer. He’d leave the Lions practice facility visualizing he’d one day get a chance to replace Bighill. He didn’t need his college education to realize that when the Lions elected not to wave big money at Bighill after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints last month it was a sign they think he can do the job. He doesn’t need an interpreter to understand the Lions’ tepid reaction towards the availability of Micah Awe.

Davis wasn’t in the right place at the right time upon initially joining the Lions. He is now. In an era of entitlement, his is a refreshing voice, a player who realizes just because he was born with nothing doesn’t mean he is owed anything.

“I don’t really complain because it’s opportunity I signed up for. I’m doing what I love to do. “I’m 25, living alone, no kids. That’s a blessing,” he said.

“I’m the type of guy who keeps his head up and walks through the storm. I know the storm is not forever. The sun will come out and I’ll be doing what I always visualized what I want to do.”

What the Lions need to fully visualize is whether Davis can become a linebacker with a big package load in the reconstructed Lions defence. But that’s just one of a number of questions that require answers during the blink of an eye which constitutes exhibition play, which concludes with tonight the Lions’ home pre-season game against Bighill and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers June 8.

There’s a whopping 14 new starters guaranteed when it comes time for the regular season opener June 16 against the Montreal Alouettes, which means there’s plenty to focus on tonight.

Among the key battles include:

Defensive tackle: B.C. started the week with six imports still battling for the position, with rookie Claudell Louis getting nearly all of the first-team reps and working a special teams unit during the opening week of camp.

Davon Coleman, best known for his hit on Jon Jennings last year in a game in Hamilton that kayoed the Lions quarterback, was obtained in trade last week. Coleman, however, has undergone arthroscopic surgery and isn’t available until next week. B.C. will take take eight imports to Calgary as a result and only Ivan McLellan is considered a lock for a rotational role. Mich’ael Brooks is gone but should not be forgotten.

Receivers: Ricky Collins was an Ed Hervey discovery during the off-season and began camp with the starters. There’s intrigue for the second straight year, however, with Tyler Davis, whose versatility makes him an ideal designated import candidate. Keeping Davis on the practice roster for the second straight wouldn’t figure to be palatable, however, and the Lions have to consider keeping CFL vet Kevin Elliott.

Shaquille Johnson has stood out and is a lock for one of the two Canadian spots. The other is not quite as assured. Veteran Cory Watson gets most of the reps with starters but sophomore Danny Vandervoort has shown strides.

Right guard: This started out as a camp battle but Buono has often singled out David Foucault, who is looking to play at 325 pounds this year thanks to a training program put together in the off-season by his girlfriend. That’s just fine with the Lions, as it allows draft picks David Knevel and Peter Godber to be developed.

Running back: This might be the most competitive position of all. Antonio Johnson and Chris Rainey are virtual locks but newcomers Brandon Rutley and Travon Van are naturals too. Trouble is, as CFL vets neither is likely to accept a practice roster spot while the Lions get their assets sorted.

The best option would be to keep the player who bets compliments Rainey, but the Lions have routinely displayed an inability to balance the running, receiving and returning skills of their pint-sized James Harden lookalike.

Linebackers: Eilimimian will yield in the middle tonight to Jordan Herdman, who would battle Johnson and Vandervoort on a list of players making the most progress from this time last season. The hybrid strong-side spot will go to Otha Foster. Davis’ weak-side position is contested by Bo Lokombo, returning to the Lions after a failed NFL experience, and Keelan Johnson, whose roster spot is also assured for his work on special teams.

Davis, meantime, simply wants to validate the Lions’ decision to stay away from Bighill.

“They say if you dream about it, it becomes a reality. As long as I keep motivating myself, keep working hard, everyone will see,” said Davis. “When that time comes and if I am labeled a starter it’s the next dream and obstacle from there, and that’s to be one of the best linebackers to play in B.C. You got to be at the right place at the right time. Now I believe is my time and it’s something I’m ready to attack.”

​It starts each day with a look at two bobbleheads.