The images of the two boxing legends who were helping author the latest chapter in the transformation of the B.C. Lions at their hotel before their last game

were unmistakable.

The identities of Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns were, however, a little fuzzy, owing to the fact players were being asked to instantly bridge a generational gap that was not contained in any playbook.

The pre-game meal prior to the Lions road win Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders came not only with the usual energy intakes but a showing of the 1985 Hagler-Hearns world middleweight slugfest, which was preceded by a message from general manager Ed Hervey.

Hervey, who has been in playoff mode long before his players, declined to elaborate on his message this week prior to the Lions’ heavyweight bout with the Edmonton Eskimos at B.C. Place Stadium Friday (7 p.m., TSN, 5 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040).

According to several in the room, however, the question asked by the boss was simple: Which of the two fighters did the players want to resemble in their biggest test of the year to that point; a dominant Hagler or a resilient Hearns, who eventually lost but took part in one of the greatest fights in ring history not to go the distance.

It was a message that was received, though it took some reinforcement from veterans Travis Lulay and Solomon Elimimian, who joined Rolly Lumbala speaking passionately to their teammates at halftime.

Only problem was, not everyone knew much of anything about the fighters being shown by Hervey in an attempt to help the Lions establish an identity heading into the stretch drive of a challenging season.

“I definitely never heard of either one of those fighters but my teammates were telling me they were two of the great fighters of all time,” said defensive back Garry Peters, 26. “I got to do my history, for sure.”

“It was a little before my time,” said 24-year-old linebacker Jordan Herdman.

“I was not even born,” said Lumbala. Odell Willis might have once been the mayor of Swaggerville, but he was the head of Diaperville at the time Hervey used to make his point.

A week that began when coach Wally Buono asked his players to define themselves as a team may have been answered when the Lions weathered a second-quarter Calgary comeback.

It was also a week in which Hervey and the Lions went the extra mile, to the point where even former Calgary receiver Anthony Parker was canvassed to share secrets. Nothing about the Calgary playbook, Parker said, but more things like how the Stamps might have approached a similar cold-weather game in the past. Parker said the Stamps would have convinced themselves the Lions weren’t interested in playing in inclement conditions, and used it to gain a mental edge.

But in getting some answers the Lions are also aware they must get even more Friday in order to guarantee their passage into post-season play against the Hagler of his generation, Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly.

A resurgent group on the line of scrimmage and the CFL’s top receiver, Duke Williams, also stand in the way of the Lions. No player is more formidable, however, than the quarterback Buono traded in 2013 to Hervey in Edmonton. Reilly is 26 yards away from his third straight 5,000-yard passing season.

Facing the reigning most outstanding player is no big deal, said Buono, because they took on the 2016 winner and this year’s prohibitive favourite in Calgary, Bo Levi Mitchell, last week.

“We have to match punch for punch,” said Buono, proving he too was paying attention.

Whether the Lions can shut down Reilly and a balanced Edmonton attack in a game in which middle linebacker Micah Awe (knee) will yield to Herdman remains an open question and central to a B.C. win.

What is not in debate at present, however, is the growth of the Lions in a year they have gamely fought through key injuries and quarterback inefficiency during a 3-6 start to come with a win of a playoff spot.

To some, the improvement is measured by the Lions’ reaction to blowing a 16-point lead in Calgary compared to blowing a gasket when they were down 13-0 after one offensive snap two weeks earlier in Hamilton.

“I’m excited just to see the progress,” said Willis. “At one point we were (at) the bottom of the barrel. We could have easily gave up on each other. To be where we are at now shows that guys care. You couldn’t be no prouder. Tough times don’t last; tough teams do.”

And although no player could admit to knowing for sure, two legendary tough guys from another sport helped them better understand what it will take to be successful in the days ahead.

LIONS TALES: A B.C. win means the Lions are guaranteed to at least finish fourth but could still end up as high as second. Three-way ties are broken on head-to-head records among tied teams. The league calculates there currently are at least 64 different combinations to the final West Division standings presently… A muffed punt by Ricky Collins that opened the door for Calgary is also Chris Rainey’s ticket back onto the lineup Friday. After being benched for the second time this season, Rainey said his emphasis is on improving field position on returns more than what he does on offence. “Offence is a bonus,” said Rainey. “Outdo the other team on field position and the rest will come.” Rainey will be used on offence behind Tyrell Sutton, but Collins’ play means Jeremiah Johnson will be scratched with Parker helping out on kicks. Rookie linebacker Lee Bennett will be activated off the practice roster to replace Awe and play primarily on special teams.